Detroit Lions poach John Scott Jr. from Penn State

The Detroit Lions have reportedly made a significant addition to their coaching staff by hiring Penn State defensive line coach John Scott Jr. to their coaching staff. While it's unclear what specific role Scott will have on the Lions, it seems likely that he will replace Todd Wash as the defensive line coach, as Wash left for the Carolina Panthers earlier this month. Scott has extensive coaching experience, including NFL coaching experience with the New York Jets. He has spent the last three years coaching at Penn State, where he served as the Nittany Lions DL coach.

Key Points:

Lions hire John Scott Jr. from Penn State

Scott's role on the Lions coaching staff is unclear at this time

Scott has over 20 years of coaching experience

Scott previously worked with the New York Jets

Scott spent the last three years coaching at Penn State, where along with being the DL coach, he also served as the run game coordinator in 2022.

The Big Picture: Detroit Lions to add John Scott Jr.

The Lions defense has been a point of concern for the team in recent years. With the addition of John Scott Jr., the Lions are hoping to bolster their coaching staff and improve their defensive performance. Scott's extensive coaching experience and successful track record make him a valuable asset to the Lions organization. His expertise in coaching the defensive line makes him a valuable addition to the team's coaching staff.

Penn State HC James Franklin all but confirms report

- Advertisement -

“I would like to thank John for everything he has contributed to our program over the past three years,” Franklin said.

“John is a great coach and also a great man. I am grateful for his friendship and the impact he has had on our student-athletes. This was a great opportunity for him in the NFL and I wish him and his family nothing but the best.”