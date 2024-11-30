Detroit Lions Poach Defensive Lineman from Los Angeles Rams

As injuries continue to mount on the defensive side of the ball, the Detroit Lions have made another move to bolster their defense. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing veteran defensive lineman Jonah Williams off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Williams will be immediately added to the Lions' 53-man roster.

The #Lions are signing DL Jonah Williams off the #Rams practice squad, per source. More reinforcements after injuries mounted on Thursday. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 29, 2024

This move comes as the Lions look to navigate through a wave of defensive injuries and continue their push for a playoff spot. Williams, who has seen limited action this season, brings valuable depth to a position group that has been hit hard in recent weeks.

Who is Jonah Williams?

In 2024, Jonah Williams, who played his college ball at Weber State, has appeared in seven games, recording three tackles, including one for a loss. While his role with the Rams has primarily been in a reserve capacity, his experience and ability to contribute on the defensive line will be an asset for the Lions, particularly as they deal with a number of injuries to key players.

With the defensive front needing fresh legs and experience, the Lions are hopeful that Williams can make an immediate impact and provide the depth needed to keep the defense competitive. His signing adds another piece to the Lions' ongoing effort to improve and adapt through adversity as they look to finish the season strong.