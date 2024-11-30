fb
Saturday, November 30, 2024
HomeDetroit LionsDetroit Lions Poach Defensive Lineman from Los Angeles Rams
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Poach Defensive Lineman from Los Angeles Rams

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
0
13

As injuries continue to mount on the defensive side of the ball, the Detroit Lions have made another move to bolster their defense. According to a report from Tom Pelissero, the Lions are signing veteran defensive lineman Jonah Williams off the Los Angeles Rams’ practice squad. Williams will be immediately added to the Lions' 53-man roster.

This move comes as the Lions look to navigate through a wave of defensive injuries and continue their push for a playoff spot. Williams, who has seen limited action this season, brings valuable depth to a position group that has been hit hard in recent weeks.

Who is Jonah Williams?

In 2024, Jonah Williams, who played his college ball at Weber State, has appeared in seven games, recording three tackles, including one for a loss. While his role with the Rams has primarily been in a reserve capacity, his experience and ability to contribute on the defensive line will be an asset for the Lions, particularly as they deal with a number of injuries to key players.

Detroit Lions trade up Lions Host Michael Hall Jr. Detroit Lions To Host Giovanni Manu Detroit Lions Trade Down Detroit Lions unveil new jersey numbers Jake Bates Detroit Lions Free Agency Detroit Lions Land ELITE Defender

With the defensive front needing fresh legs and experience, the Lions are hopeful that Williams can make an immediate impact and provide the depth needed to keep the defense competitive. His signing adds another piece to the Lions' ongoing effort to improve and adapt through adversity as they look to finish the season strong.

Previous article
Jared Goff Reflects on Lions Ending Thanksgiving Day Losing Streak
Next article
Jared Goff Praises Lions Defense for Stepping Up When It Mattered Most
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Martin Janoco on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Chris on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Larry PIETRANGELO on Detroit Lions Unveil Thanksgiving Day Uniform Combo
Greg Stevens on Dan Campbell Announces 4 Detroit Lions As ‘Questionable’ For Thanksgiving Day
Jeff on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Alison on Detroit Tigers Named As Trade Destination For Future Hall of Famer
Scott on Ryan Day Will Coach His Last Game Against Michigan On Saturday
DropDeadFred on It’s Time For The Detroit Red Wings To Fire Steve Yzerman

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Giving the fans a voice since 2010.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Fan Driven Media LLC. Design by Halo Digital Solutions