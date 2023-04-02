Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions News Reports

Detroit Lions poach Mike Sundeen from Denver Broncos to be Head Athletic Trainer

By W.G. Brady
4
0

Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions have made another significant addition to their medical staff this offseason, as they are reportedly hiring Mike Sundeen as their new head athletic trainer. Sundeen previously served as the head athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos, bringing a wealth of experience to the Lions organization. Sundeen replaces Kevin Bastin, who served as the Lions' trainer for several years before taking a break during the Matt Patricia era. The Lions also hired Brett Fischer, a highly regarded physical therapist consultant, as their director of player health and performance.

Detroit Lions Free Agent quarterbacks 2023 NFL Mock Draft 2023 NFC North Anthony Pittman Super Bowl 2023 NFL Draft Jalen Carter Denver Broncos Mike Sundeen

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions have had to deal with a number of injuries in recent seasons, including a string of injuries early in the 2021 season that contributed to their poor start. The addition of Sundeen and Fischer to the medical team should help to address this issue and ensure that players receive the best possible care.

Key Points

  • The Detroit Lions have hired Mike Sundeen as their new head athletic trainer, replacing Kevin Bastin.
  • Sundeen previously worked as the head athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos.
  • The Lions also recently hired Brett Fischer as their director of player health and performance.
  • The Lions have had to deal with a number of injuries in recent seasons, including early in the 2021 season.
  • The addition of Sundeen and Fischer should strengthen the medical team and improve player care.

Big Picture: Importance of medical staff in NFL

- Advertisement -

The role of the medical team in the NFL is crucial, as injuries can have a significant impact on a team's performance. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on player safety and health, leading to more investment in medical staff and facilities. The hiring of experienced trainers like Sundeen and Fischer is a reflection of this trend and should help teams to better manage injuries and keep players healthy.

Mike Sundeen and Brett Fischer are welcome additions

The Lions have been dealing with injuries for several seasons, and the addition of experienced trainers like Sundeen and Fischer should help to address this issue. Injuries can be a major factor in a team's performance, and investing in medical staff and facilities is crucial for long-term success. The Lions are taking steps to ensure that their players receive the best possible care, which should translate to better performance on the field.

Bottom Line – Injuries can make or break a team

The importance of a strong medical team in the NFL cannot be overstated. Injuries can derail a team's season and have long-term impacts on players' careers. The Detroit Lions have made a smart move in hiring experienced trainers like Mike Sundeen and Brett Fischer, which should help to improve player care and prevent injuries from derailing the team's success.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Jim Nantz gets emotional prior calling last Final Four
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

College SportsW.G. Brady -

Jim Nantz gets emotional prior calling last Final Four

Jim Nantz is calling his last Final Four and he got a bit emotional prior to the game.
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.