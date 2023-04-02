Detroit Lions poach Mike Sundeen from Denver Broncos to be Head Athletic Trainer

The Detroit Lions have made another significant addition to their medical staff this offseason, as they are reportedly hiring Mike Sundeen as their new head athletic trainer. Sundeen previously served as the head athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos, bringing a wealth of experience to the Lions organization. Sundeen replaces Kevin Bastin, who served as the Lions' trainer for several years before taking a break during the Matt Patricia era. The Lions also hired Brett Fischer, a highly regarded physical therapist consultant, as their director of player health and performance.

Why it Matters for Detroit Lions

The Lions have had to deal with a number of injuries in recent seasons, including a string of injuries early in the 2021 season that contributed to their poor start. The addition of Sundeen and Fischer to the medical team should help to address this issue and ensure that players receive the best possible care.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions have hired Mike Sundeen as their new head athletic trainer, replacing Kevin Bastin.

Sundeen previously worked as the head athletic trainer for the Denver Broncos.

The Lions also recently hired Brett Fischer as their director of player health and performance.

The Lions have had to deal with a number of injuries in recent seasons, including early in the 2021 season.

The addition of Sundeen and Fischer should strengthen the medical team and improve player care.

Big Picture: Importance of medical staff in NFL

The role of the medical team in the NFL is crucial, as injuries can have a significant impact on a team's performance. In recent years, there has been an increased focus on player safety and health, leading to more investment in medical staff and facilities. The hiring of experienced trainers like Sundeen and Fischer is a reflection of this trend and should help teams to better manage injuries and keep players healthy.

Mike Sundeen and Brett Fischer are welcome additions

The Lions have been dealing with injuries for several seasons, and the addition of experienced trainers like Sundeen and Fischer should help to address this issue. Injuries can be a major factor in a team's performance, and investing in medical staff and facilities is crucial for long-term success. The Lions are taking steps to ensure that their players receive the best possible care, which should translate to better performance on the field.

Bottom Line – Injuries can make or break a team

The importance of a strong medical team in the NFL cannot be overstated. Injuries can derail a team's season and have long-term impacts on players' careers. The Detroit Lions have made a smart move in hiring experienced trainers like Mike Sundeen and Brett Fischer, which should help to improve player care and prevent injuries from derailing the team's success.