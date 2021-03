Sharing is caring!

According to reports, the Detroit Lions have a new backup quarterback.

Mike Garafolo is reporting that the Lions are signing former Green Bay Packers backup QB Tim Boyle.

Boyle, who is 26, originally went undrafted out of Eastern Kentucky.

Former #Packers QB Tim Boyle, a cult figure in Green Bay the last few years, is staying in the NFC North and signing with the #Lions, source says. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 18, 2021