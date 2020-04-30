Detroit Lions post NFL Draft 2020 Game-by-Game predictions

We may not know the exact Detroit Lions 2020 week-by-week schedule yet but we do know who they will be playing at home and on the road. That being said, let’s take a look at which games I believe the Lions will win and which ones they will lose.

Nation, how do you think the Lions will fare in 2020?

Home Games

Chicago Bears W

Green Bay Packers W

Minnesota Vikings L

New Orleans Saints L

Tampa Bay Buccaneers W

Houston Texans W

Indianapolis Colts L

Washington Redskins W

Road Games

Chicago Bears L

Green Bay Packers L

Minnesota Vikings L

Atlanta Falcons W

Carolina Panthers W

Tennessee Titans L

Jacksonville Jaguars W

Arizona Cardinals W

As you can see, I currently have the Lions going 9-7 in 2020! Nation, have I lost my mind or do you see the Lions making a HUGE improvement as I do?