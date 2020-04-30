Detroit Lions post NFL Draft 2020 Game-by-Game predictions

We may not know the exact Detroit Lions 2020 week-by-week schedule yet but we do know who they will be playing at home and on the road. That being said, let’s take a look at which games I believe the Lions will win and which ones they will lose.
Nation, how do you think the Lions will fare in 2020?
Home Games
Chicago Bears W
Green Bay Packers W
Minnesota Vikings L
New Orleans Saints L
Tampa Bay Buccaneers W
Houston Texans W
Indianapolis Colts L
Washington Redskins W
Road Games
Chicago Bears L
Green Bay Packers L
Minnesota Vikings L
Atlanta Falcons W
Carolina Panthers W
Tennessee Titans L
Jacksonville Jaguars W
Arizona Cardinals W
As you can see, I currently have the Lions going 9-7 in 2020! Nation, have I lost my mind or do you see the Lions making a HUGE improvement as I do?