Detroit Lions Post NFL Draft Trade That Makes Too Much Sense To Actually Happen

This Detroit Lions Post NFL Draft Trade Could Be Costly

The Detroit Lions’ roster looks solid heading into the 2024 NFL season, especially after a very solid 2024 NFL Draft performance. However, there remains a lingering question about their secondary, particularly at the safety position. In a creative twist of off-season strategies, a potential post-draft trade proposed by Bleacher Report suggests an intriguing move that could significantly bolster the Lions’ defensive backfield.

The Proposed Trade

In this hypothetical scenario, the trade involves the Detroit Lions and the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals would send safety Budda Baker to Detroit in exchange for a second-round pick in 2025 and a swap of sixth-round picks in 2026. This deal comes amidst ongoing speculation about Baker’s future with the Cardinals, especially after he sought a trade last off-season before settling for a revised contract.

Baker’s Fit with the Lions

Budda Baker, a five-time Pro Bowler, is known for his versatility and hard-hitting defensive play. He would provide an immediate upgrade over current Lions’ safety Kerby Joseph and could pair effectively with Brian Branch, enhancing Detroit’s secondary considerably. Baker’s aggressive style and leadership could be the final piece in solidifying a defense for a team that’s increasingly looking like a contender.

Why This Trade Could Happen

The Cardinals, under head coach Jonathan Gannon, might be looking to rebuild or retool, especially if they anticipate finishing low in the NFC West standings. Moving Baker for a second-round pick could be more beneficial than waiting for him to potentially leave in free agency, where the compensation would likely be less favorable.

Why This Trade Might Not Happen

However, the trade’s feasibility is questionable. For the Lions, the cost of a second-round pick for what might essentially be a one-year rental of Baker could be seen as steep, unless they can negotiate a contract extension. Moreover, Arizona’s willingness to part with one of their top defensive talents when they already struggle defensively might not sit well with the fanbase or the team’s strategy, even if the draft capital is tempting.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Budda Baker’s Potential Impact: The trade proposes sending Budda Baker to the Detroit Lions, significantly strengthening their secondary with a Pro Bowl-caliber safety known for his versatility and impact plays. Trade Dynamics: Arizona is suggested to receive a second-round pick and swap sixth-round picks, a strategic move considering Baker’s impending free agency and the potential rebuild mode for the Cardinals. Feasibility Concerns: The practicality of the trade is questionable due to the high cost of a second-round pick for potentially a one-year rental of Baker, and Arizona’s willingness to trade away a key defensive player.

Bottom Line

While this trade scenario between the Detroit Lions and Arizona Cardinals makes a lot of sense on paper, especially from a Detroit perspective, real-world complexities could hinder its realization. Still, acquiring a player of Baker’s caliber could be just the catalyst the Lions need to deepen their postseason aspirations, making it a tantalizing possibility as they aim to capitalize on their current momentum.