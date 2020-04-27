Detroit Lions post NFL Draft updated cap space

The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books and now teams around the league are re-evaluating their rosters and deciding if any additional free agent moves are needed.

That being said, here is an updated look at which NFL teams have the most cap space remaining. As you can see, the Detroit Lions currently have $29.488 million remaining in cap space but this does not account for rookie contracts.

Most cap space, post-draft … 1) Browns $37.548M

2) Redskins $36.694M

3) Lions $29.488M

4) Broncos $24.249M

5) Colts $24.068M

6) Eagles $23.540M

7) Titans $21.609M

8) Chargers $20.995M

9) Bills $20.596M

10) Dolphins $20.174M — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) April 27, 2020

Nation, which remaining NFL free agents would you like to see the Lions sign?