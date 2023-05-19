Detroit Lions PR staff wins 2023 Pete Rozell Award

The Detroit Lions public relations staff has been awarded the prestigious 2023 Pete Rozelle Award by the Professional Football Writers of America (PFWA). This esteemed accolade acknowledges the Lions' PR team for their exemplary conduct and professionalism when interacting with reporters covering the club. Winning this award is a momentous achievement for the Lions franchise, as it marks the first time they have received this honor. Other finalists, include the Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Key Points

The Detroit Lions PR staff wins the 2023 Pete Rozelle Award, recognizing their exceptional professionalism.

This is the first time the Lions have received this prestigious honor in franchise history.

The award highlights the importance of strong relationships between sports organizations and the media, setting a positive example for others in the industry.

Named after Pete Rozelle, the NFL commissioner from 1960 to 1989, the Rozelle Award commemorates individuals or teams who excel in their dealings with the media. Rozelle, who began his career in sports PR as a student at Compton Junior College and the University of San Francisco, went on to become the PR director of the Los Angeles Rams and utilized his PR expertise during his tenure as commissioner to establish strong relationships with the media, contributing to the league's growth and success.

Throughout the 2022 season, the Lions football communications staff, led by Eamonn Reynolds (director of football communications) exhibited a high level of professionalism and provided beat writers exclusive access to key personnel such as head coach Dan Campbell, his assistants, and members of the front office. The Lions' PR team went above and beyond to honor media requests, organizing events like a lunch with assistant coaches and coordinators at the scouting combine and facilitating one-on-one interviews with free agent signees during the offseason. The staff's dedication and efforts have established them as a finalist for the second consecutive year and contributed to their well-deserved recognition as winners of the Rozelle Award.

Why it Matters

The recognition bestowed upon the Lions' PR staff with the 2023 Pete Rozelle Award emphasizes the significance of establishing and nurturing positive relationships between sports organizations and the media. Effective public relations play a vital role in maintaining transparency, fostering open communication, and promoting a positive image for teams and athletes. By winning this prestigious award, the Lions' PR staff sets an example for other organizations, highlighting the importance of professionalism and integrity when interacting with the media. Their commitment to excellence not only benefits the team's reputation but also strengthens the overall perception of the NFL as an organization that values transparency and collaboration.