Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team reveals 16 + 1 player squad to start 2023 season

Detroit Lions Practice Squad: Team reveals 16 + 1 player squad to start 2023 season

Earlier in the week, the Detroit Lions announced their initial 53-man roster, and now, three days later, they have announced their 16+1 player practice squad. In case you are wondering what the “+1” is all about, let me explain. The Lions are permitted to have 16 players on their practice squad, but they are also allowed to have one International Pathways player. That player is OL, Max Pircher.

Who is on the Detroit Lions practice squad?

  1. QB David Blough
  2. RB Zonovan Knight
  3. WR Dylan Drummond
  4. WR Maurice Alexander
  5. WR Daurice Fountain
  6. TE Darrell Daniels
  7. OL Kayode Awosika
  8. OL Connor Galvin
  9. O Michael Niese
  10. EDGE Raymond Johnson III
  11. DL Chris Smith
  12. DL Quinton Bohanna
  13. LB Trevor Nowaske
  14. CB Chase Lucas
  15. S Brandon Joseph
  16. K Michael Badgley

*OL Max Pircher — International Pathways Exemption (Does not count toward 16-man practice squad roster)

Bottom Line: Hoping for the Best

The Lions have a few talented players on their practice squad, but let's hope the team stays healthy, and they never have to see the field in 2023. As we know, injuries happen in the NFL on a weekly basis, and the safe bet is that a handful (maybe more) of the players listed above will have to step up at some point.

