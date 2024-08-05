Detroit Lions’ Practice Takes a Wild Turn—Terrion Arnold’s Injury Details





In the latest chapter of the Detroit Lions’ joint practice saga, cornerback Terrion Arnold found himself in the not-so-great position of getting steamrolled by Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas. It happened during a run play late in today’s practice at the Giants’ swanky New York facility, and it’s safe to say Thomas didn’t exactly play the role of a friendly neighborhood blocker.

Detroit Lions' Terrion Arnold evaluated for concussion after collision in practice https://t.co/c2y651M2RT — Freep Sports (@freepsports) August 5, 2024

The Giants were busy practicing their red zone plays when they decided to go left, and Thomas, channeling his inner bulldozer, managed to flatten Arnold like a pancake. As a result, Arnold is now undergoing evaluation for a concussion. Hopefully, he’ll bounce back as swiftly as Thomas moved.

Meanwhile, in the realm of health updates that don’t involve getting run over, Lions tight end Sam LaPorta was conspicuously absent from today’s practice. No, he wasn’t off on a secret mission—just dealing with a minor issue. Head coach Dan Campbell kept mum about the specifics but reassured fans that LaPorta’s return is on the horizon.

And then there’s safety Brian Branch, who showed up to practice but decided to sit out the contact drills. No, he wasn’t trying to avoid any roughhousing—he’s just taking it easy and should be back to hitting soon.

So, while the Detroit Lions are dealing with a few bumps and bruises, it looks like they’re making sure their players don’t get too banged up before the real games begin.