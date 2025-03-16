Detroit Lions Predicted to Add Dylan Fairchild as Eventual Replacement for Graham Glasgow

With Kevin Zeitler recently leaving town for the Tennessee Titans, the Detroit Lions are faced with the task of finding his successor at guard. Christian Mahogany showed some promising flashes during his limited playing time in 2024, giving Detroit a hopeful internal option to step up. However, it’s expected that the team might also explore adding a seasoned veteran to compete for the starting role.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Taylor Decker

Concerns Loom Over Graham Glasgow

Detroit has additional worries on the offensive line, notably surrounding Graham Glasgow. Signed through the 2026 season, Glasgow struggled last year, prompting worries about whether he’s entering the decline phase of his career. The Lions would be wise to plan ahead, ensuring they’re prepared to smoothly transition to a younger, capable replacement when the time inevitably comes.

Potential Solution: Dylan Fairchild from Georgia

To address these needs, Jacob Infante from Pro Football Network sees the Lions selecting Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild with their compensatory third-round pick. Fairchild brings a strong college pedigree, having been a starter for the Bulldogs’ dominant line over the past two seasons, after being part of their back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Infante describes Fairchild as “an athletic interior lineman on tape with quick feet and a high football IQ,” noting that the Lions’ established offensive line could be the ideal environment for his development. Over his starting tenure at Georgia, Fairchild was incredibly dependable, giving up only a single sack, one quarterback hit, and 12 hurries in two years.

Patience Could Pay Off

Although Fairchild may require a developmental season, the Lions are uniquely positioned to afford him the time. With Mahogany and Glasgow currently penciled in as starters for 2025, Detroit can bring Fairchild along slowly, ensuring he’s fully ready when the opportunity to step in permanently arrives. This strategic move would secure the future of the Lions’ offensive line and provide stability for years to come.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.

