Detroit Lions Predicted to Add Dylan Fairchild as Eventual Replacement for Graham Glasgow

Do you think this would be a good fit for the Lions?

With Kevin Zeitler recently leaving town for the Tennessee Titans, the Detroit Lions are faced with the task of finding his successor at guard. Christian Mahogany showed some promising flashes during his limited playing time in 2024, giving Detroit a hopeful internal option to step up. However, it’s expected that the team might also explore adding a seasoned veteran to compete for the starting role.

Concerns Loom Over Graham Glasgow

Detroit has additional worries on the offensive line, notably surrounding Graham Glasgow. Signed through the 2026 season, Glasgow struggled last year, prompting worries about whether he’s entering the decline phase of his career. The Lions would be wise to plan ahead, ensuring they’re prepared to smoothly transition to a younger, capable replacement when the time inevitably comes.

Potential Solution: Dylan Fairchild from Georgia

To address these needs, Jacob Infante from Pro Football Network sees the Lions selecting Georgia guard Dylan Fairchild with their compensatory third-round pick. Fairchild brings a strong college pedigree, having been a starter for the Bulldogs’ dominant line over the past two seasons, after being part of their back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

Infante describes Fairchild as “an athletic interior lineman on tape with quick feet and a high football IQ,” noting that the Lions’ established offensive line could be the ideal environment for his development. Over his starting tenure at Georgia, Fairchild was incredibly dependable, giving up only a single sack, one quarterback hit, and 12 hurries in two years.

Patience Could Pay Off

Although Fairchild may require a developmental season, the Lions are uniquely positioned to afford him the time. With Mahogany and Glasgow currently penciled in as starters for 2025, Detroit can bring Fairchild along slowly, ensuring he’s fully ready when the opportunity to step in permanently arrives. This strategic move would secure the future of the Lions’ offensive line and provide stability for years to come.