Detroit Lions Predicted to Cut Ties With Stud Defender for 2025 Season

After a disappointing end to the 2024 season, the Detroit Lions are already turning their attention to the 2025 offseason. While many of the team’s focus points will revolve around player acquisitions and draft plans, one significant question remains: what to do with cornerback Carlton Davis?

Davis, acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the 2024 offseason, had an impressive first year in Detroit. He brought leadership and stability to a secondary that needed an experienced presence. However, his time with the Lions may be short-lived, as the team faces a tough decision regarding his future with the franchise.

Davis’ Injury History and Age Could Push Lions to Let Him Walk

Despite his strong play in 2024, Davis has struggled with injuries throughout his career. A major concern for the Lions going forward is Davis’ inability to stay healthy for a full season, something that has plagued him throughout his career. Though Davis did provide a solid contribution in Detroit's secondary, his recurring injury issues may prompt the Lions to move on.

As noted by Devon Platana of Detroit Jock City, the Lions may be willing to let Davis go, especially if he demands a hefty price tag. “The ex-2018 second-rounder will be looking for another big-time contract this offseason. Spotrac projects that he could earn about $13.8 million annually on the open market,” Platana wrote. With $69.7 million in cap space, the Lions have money to spend, but could be reluctant to invest heavily in a nearly 30-year-old cornerback who’s struggled with health issues.

Lions' Deep Secondary Gives Them Flexibility

Another factor working against Davis’ return is the Lions’ depth at the cornerback position. The team has already made significant strides in bolstering their secondary, with a mix of reliable veterans and promising younger players under contract for the upcoming season. This depth allows the Lions to move forward without Davis if his asking price is too high.

Davis’ potential departure would be part of a larger picture for the Lions. With more pressing needs elsewhere on the roster, Detroit may prefer to allocate their available cap space toward younger players and positions of greater need.

The Decision Ahead

At this point, the Lions’ stance on Davis seems to hinge on whether the veteran cornerback can secure a deal that fits within the team’s financial strategy for 2025. If Davis demands too much money, it’s possible the Lions will allow him to walk in favor of their younger and more affordable cornerbacks.

While Davis made a notable impact in 2024, Detroit's front office will have to weigh whether retaining him is worth the investment, given his injury history and the team’s current resources. As the offseason unfolds, the decision on Davis' future in Detroit will be one of the more closely watched storylines for a team looking to build upon its promising 2024 season and continue its upward trajectory toward a Super Bowl.