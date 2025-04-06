Detroit Lions Predicted to Draft Dual-Threat QB to Challenge Hendon Hooker

The Detroit Lions are projected to target a quarterback on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. Could the dual-threat signal-caller challenge Hendon Hooker and Kyle Allen for the backup job behind Jared Goff?

The Detroit Lions have their franchise QB locked down in Jared Goff, who’s coming off a stellar 2024 season and is signed through 2029. But behind Goff, there’s still room for competition—and one recent prediction says Detroit could use a Day 3 draft pick to stir things up.

Brady Cook to the Lions?

According to Pro Football Network’s Reese Decker, the Lions are a candidate to target Missouri quarterback Brady Cook in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Cook, who started three seasons for the Tigers, accounted for 69 total touchdowns during his college career—21 passing and 8 rushing just last season.

His athleticism turned heads at the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a blazing 4.59 40-yard dash, making him one of the most mobile quarterbacks in the class.

Low-Risk, High-Reward Move

Let’s be honest—when you’re picking at the back end of the seventh round, you’re not swinging for a franchise-changer. You’re looking for traits. Cook’s mobility, size, and flashes of arm talent check those boxes.

He’s not going to threaten Goff’s job, and he may never be a full-time starter. But if the Lions want to build long-term QB depth and keep the competition healthy in the room, Brady Cook could be a name to watch on Day 3.

