Detroit Lions Predicted to Ink Former All-Pro Wide Receiver

Could Former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs be headed to the Detroit Lions? Well, if Ian Valentino’s prediction holds true, the Lions may be looking at a significant boost to their receiving corps in 2025. Valentino, from The 33rd Team, believes that Diggs is a perfect fit for the Lions as a steady presence in their offense, especially as they continue to build on their recent success. With a torn ACL now behind him, Diggs’ stock and price tag are likely more favorable for teams in playoff contention, like Detroit.

The Lions Need a Consistent Third Option

For the Lions, adding a player like Diggs would address a lingering issue in their wide receiver group. Over the past few seasons, Detroit has struggled to find a consistent third option behind Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams. Guys like Josh Reynolds and Tim Patrick have stepped up at times, but none of them have been able to establish themselves as a true threat on a weekly basis. That’s where Stefon Diggs could come in. While he’s no longer the deep ball dynamo that helped propel him to stardom in Minnesota, he’s still a reliable slot receiver with great hands, toughness, and quickness. In just eight games last season, Diggs caught 47 passes for 496 yards and three touchdowns. He’s proven that even after injury, he can still move the chains and contribute at a high level.

Why Diggs Would Fit Perfectly in Detroit

Now, Detroit’s offense is in a different place than it was a few years ago. With Jared Goff playing some of the best football of his career and Ben Johnson running a cohesive offensive system, adding a player like Diggs would only help make this offense even more dangerous. Diggs is the type of player who doesn’t need a ton of volume to make an impact. He’s the type of veteran who could be used on critical third downs or in the red zone to move the ball and create mismatches against defenses. For a team like the Lions, whose offense thrives on timing and efficiency, Diggs’ ability to win underneath could be exactly what they need to take the next step.

A Veteran Presence for Detroit’s Playoff Push

It’s clear that adding Diggs would provide Detroit with a much-needed reliable option. With a steady presence like him in the slot, the Lions would be able to stretch the field vertically with Williams and St. Brown, while also ensuring that Goff has a trusted target when he needs to keep the chains moving. More importantly, Diggs brings an element of veteran leadership and playoff experience to a locker room that’s still relatively young. As Detroit continues its push for deeper playoff runs, having a player like Diggs could make all the difference in those critical moments.

The good news for the Lions is that Diggs, now 32, will likely come at a lower cost than his prime years, especially after the knee injury. Valentino points out that Diggs’ next deal will probably be incentive-based, which is perfect for a team like Detroit that’s still managing its cap space. The Lions have shown that they’re willing to make aggressive moves for the right players, and with Diggs’ stock dropping slightly, they may find themselves in a good position to strike a deal. If this is the direction they choose to go, it’s a move that could further solidify Detroit’s offense as one of the most well-rounded and dangerous in the NFC.

The Bottom Line

If Stefon Diggs ends up wearing a Lions uniform in 2025, it would be a huge win for Detroit. Adding a veteran like him to the mix would immediately make the team’s receiving unit even more dynamic, and given their trajectory, the Lions are in a prime position to capitalize on this opportunity. With Diggs helping to round out the receiving corps, the Lions could be even more dangerous as they look to take that next step toward becoming a true contender in the NFC.