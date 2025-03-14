Detroit Lions Predicted to Land 5-Time Pro Bowl G To Replace Kevin Zeitler

Would this be an upgrade over Kevin Zeitler? Should the Lions make this move?

The Detroit Lions are facing a critical gap in their offensive line following the departure of veteran guard Kevin Zeitler, who recently signed with the Tennessee Titans. Zeitler’s exit marks yet another significant challenge for general manager Brad Holmes, who must secure a capable replacement for a second straight offseason.

Veteran Solution Proposed

While Detroit could potentially address this void by promoting promising youngster Christian Mahogany or selecting a guard in the upcoming draft, a seasoned veteran might be exactly what the team needs. According to For the Win’s Christian D’Andrea, Detroit is a prime candidate to sign Brandon Scherff, a talented free-agent guard from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“There’s a hole to fill with Kevin Zeitler’s departure in free agency. Christian Mahogany could be Detroit’s next great homegrown blocker, but there’s wisdom to adding veteran talent like the team did with Zeitler last spring. Plus, Scherff’s entire career has been spent with either the Dan Snyder Washington Commanders or Jacksonville Jaguars. Let him have something nice,” D’Andrea explained.

Why Brandon Scherff Fits in Detroit

Signing Scherff would bring immediate stability to the right guard position. At 33 years old, Scherff is still performing at a remarkably high level. He started all 17 games for three consecutive seasons in Jacksonville, showcasing durability and reliability. In fact, in 2024, he did not allow a single sack!

If the Lions have the opportunity to sign Scherff to a one-year team-freindly deal, they should make it happen.

