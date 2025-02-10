Wednesday, February 12, 2025
Detroit Lions Predicted to Land D.J. Reed In Free Agency

Will the Detroit Lions re-sign CB Carlton Davis for the 2025 season and beyond?

That is one of the biggest, and most-important, questions Lions GM Brad Holmes will have to answer during the upcoming offseason.

There is no question about it that Davis is talented, but for whatever reason, he has not been able to play a full season due to injuries. In fact, since coming to the NFL in 2018, Davis has not played a single full season, which could end up being the deciding factor on whether or not the Lions want to give him a long-term deal.

Carlton Davis

That said, if the Lions move on from Davis, Nick Brinkerhoff of USA Today Sports is predicting the Lions will sign New York Jets CB D.J. Reed. Here is what Brinkerhoff wrote about the Lions potentially going after Reed in free agency.

Reed has been in the shadows of Sauce Gardner the last few seasons, but the cornerback had been a star for the Jets during his time there. He is ready to move on after a frustrating season, Reed told Tyler Dunne of Go Long. With the Jets eager to build a new culture under head coach Aaron Glenn, he is essentially guaranteed to suit up in a different jersey next season.

The cornerback could instead land with Glenn's former employer, who will be on the hunt for some secondary help this offseason. Injuries derailed the unit at the end of the season, opening the door for Reed to pair up with Terrion Arnold. Carlton Davis had a great season in the Motor City, but could move on with Glenn leaving town.

If the Lions do move on from Carlton Davis, taking a long, hard look at D.J. Reed would be in their best interest.

