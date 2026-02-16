Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign David Edwards

If the Detroit Lions are serious about stabilizing and upgrading the interior of their offensive line in 2026, one name keeps popping up for good reason: David Edwards.

According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the Lions are a logical landing spot for the Buffalo Bills guard, especially with Graham Glasgow widely viewed as unlikely to return.

Why Edwards Makes Sense for Detroit

Glasgow has been a steady presence, but most around the league believe he has played his final snap in Detroit. Replacing him won’t be easy — unless the Lions aim higher.

That’s where Edwards comes in.

At just 28 years old, Edwards has quietly been one of the best value signings in football over the last two seasons. He started at guard for Buffalo while making just $6 million total over two years, all while holding his own against top AFC competition.

From a pure performance standpoint, Edwards would represent more than a replacement — he’d be an upgrade.

What the Numbers Say

According to Pro Football Focus during the 2025 season, Edwards posted:

71.4 overall grade (19th among guards)

(19th among guards) 73.0 pass-blocking grade (14th among guards)

(14th among guards) 69.0 run-blocking grade

Only 3 sacks allowed on over 1,000 offensive snaps

on over 1,000 offensive snaps Just 3 penalties all season

That’s exactly the kind of consistency Detroit values up front, especially with Jared Goff relying heavily on clean interior pockets.

Why Buffalo May Let Him Walk

The big question isn’t whether Edwards deserves a raise — it’s whether Buffalo can afford him.

With Joe Brady promoted to head coach, there’s an understandable desire to keep the offensive line intact. But the Bills are facing tough choices. They have two starting offensive linemen hitting free agency, and re-signing both would be extremely expensive.

Some projections around the league believe Edwards could command close to $20 million per year on the open market. If Buffalo chooses to re-sign only one starter and replace the other through the draft, Edwards could be the odd man out.

Why Detroit Is the Fit

The Lions have shown a clear pattern under Brad Holmes:

Pay premium money for premium offensive line play

Value guards who can pass protect first

Invest in players entering or in their prime years

Edwards checks all three boxes.

If Detroit moves on from Glasgow, shifting those resources toward a younger, ascending guard like Edwards would align perfectly with their long-term vision.