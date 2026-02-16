fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign David Edwards

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator search Detroit Lions 2025 rookie class ranking Arthur Smith Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Tanner Engstrand Detroit Lions Terrell Williams Super Bowl Levi Onwuzurike contract Detroit Lions Joey Bosa Detroit Lions David Edwards
View Comments

If the Detroit Lions are serious about stabilizing and upgrading the interior of their offensive line in 2026, one name keeps popping up for good reason: David Edwards.

According to Greg Auman of FOX Sports, the Lions are a logical landing spot for the Buffalo Bills guard, especially with Graham Glasgow widely viewed as unlikely to return.

Detroit Lions Ray Agnew Detroit Lions compensatory pick D.J. Reed Kevin Zeitler Detroit Lions Reserve/Future Contracts 2026 Seth McLaughlin Detroit Lions futures contract Detroit Lions Mike McDaniel Jett Modkins Buccaneers interview Detroit Lions Assistant Named to Senior Bowl Coaching Staff Detroit Lions David Njoku

Why Edwards Makes Sense for Detroit

Glasgow has been a steady presence, but most around the league believe he has played his final snap in Detroit. Replacing him won’t be easy — unless the Lions aim higher.

That’s where Edwards comes in.

At just 28 years old, Edwards has quietly been one of the best value signings in football over the last two seasons. He started at guard for Buffalo while making just $6 million total over two years, all while holding his own against top AFC competition.

From a pure performance standpoint, Edwards would represent more than a replacement — he’d be an upgrade.

What the Numbers Say

According to Pro Football Focus during the 2025 season, Edwards posted:

  • 71.4 overall grade (19th among guards)
  • 73.0 pass-blocking grade (14th among guards)
  • 69.0 run-blocking grade
  • Only 3 sacks allowed on over 1,000 offensive snaps
  • Just 3 penalties all season

That’s exactly the kind of consistency Detroit values up front, especially with Jared Goff relying heavily on clean interior pockets.

Why Buffalo May Let Him Walk

The big question isn’t whether Edwards deserves a raise — it’s whether Buffalo can afford him.

With Joe Brady promoted to head coach, there’s an understandable desire to keep the offensive line intact. But the Bills are facing tough choices. They have two starting offensive linemen hitting free agency, and re-signing both would be extremely expensive.

Some projections around the league believe Edwards could command close to $20 million per year on the open market. If Buffalo chooses to re-sign only one starter and replace the other through the draft, Edwards could be the odd man out.

Why Detroit Is the Fit

The Lions have shown a clear pattern under Brad Holmes:

  • Pay premium money for premium offensive line play
  • Value guards who can pass protect first
  • Invest in players entering or in their prime years

Edwards checks all three boxes.

If Detroit moves on from Glasgow, shifting those resources toward a younger, ascending guard like Edwards would align perfectly with their long-term vision.

Drafted with AI assistance, edited and fact-checked by DSN staff.

Join The Discussion!

Click here to join our dedicated Lions group, the Detroit Lions Nation on Facebook!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Picture of Don Drysdale

Don Drysdale

I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!
All Posts

Most read

Recent Comments