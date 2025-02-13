Detroit Lions Predicted To Land Top 30 Free Agent To Pair With Aidan Hutchinson

The Detroit Lions are continuing their quest to build a top-tier defense, and according to Nick Villano of FanSided, they could be adding a major piece to their pass-rush rotation this offseason. Villano predicts that Azeez Ojulari, the No. 21 ranked free agent, will sign with the Lions in 2025, and it’s easy to see why. Detroit has been desperately in need of pass-rushing depth to complement Aidan Hutchinson, and Ojulari could be the perfect fit to help take the defense to the next level.

Azeez Ojulari and Aidan Hutchinson: A Match Made in Heaven?

The Lions have one of the most promising young pass rushers in Aidan Hutchinson, who had a breakout year in 2024, but as Villano points out, Detroit can’t rely on him to be the only one getting to the quarterback. Ojulari, a 25-year-old edge rusher coming off a solid year with the New York Giants, is exactly the kind of depth piece the Lions need. Ojulari recorded six sacks and 28 total tackles in 2024, and while he played on a Giants defense that struggled overall, he showed that he can thrive as a complementary rusher.

Pairing Ojulari with Hutchinson would give the Lions a dynamic duo on the edge, one that could wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks for years to come. Ojulari has shown he can be effective when paired with a star rusher, as he had success alongside Brian Burns in New York, and the thought of him working with Hutchinson is exciting for Lions fans.

Azeez Ojulari By the Numbers

Sacks in 2024 : 6 sacks

: 6 sacks Tackles in 2024 : 28 total tackles

: 28 total tackles Age : Turns 25 in the summer of 2025

: Turns 25 in the summer of 2025 Years in the NFL : 4 full seasons

: 4 full seasons Previous Role: Specialist pass rusher, with a proven track record of making plays

A Perfect Fit for Aidan Hutchinson and Dan Campbell’s Defense

One of the biggest things the Lions have done over the past few seasons is create a defense built on versatility and playmaking ability. Ojulari fits that mold perfectly. Despite only being 25, he’s already shown that he can be a disruptive force off the edge. His ability to change the game in an instant is exactly what the Lions need, as Dan Campbell continues to build a team full of game-changers on both sides of the ball.

If the Lions can unlock Azeez Ojulari’s full potential, they could have one of the most dangerous pass-rush units in the NFC. With Aidan Hutchinson already drawing attention from offensive lines, Ojulari could take advantage of one-on-one opportunities, helping Detroit’s defense become more complete. Adding Ojulari to the roster would give the Lions an extra layer of pass-rushing depth, which will be key as they look to make a deeper playoff run in 2025.

Building for the Future

The Lions’ defense is steadily improving, but if they want to make a serious run at a Super Bowl, they need more than just a dominant edge rusher. The Lions have the right idea by building from the front and investing in players who can disrupt the pocket. Azeez Ojulari offers them a solid option to pair with Aidan Hutchinson, providing depth and potential for growth alongside a player who is already considered one of the top young pass rushers in the league.

If Ojulari lands in Detroit, he will be a key piece of the Lions’ defensive puzzle, helping them continue to improve in 2025 and beyond. With Aidan Hutchinson leading the way, the Lions would have a formidable pass-rush duo that could challenge some of the best offenses in the NFL.