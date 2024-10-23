Detroit Lions Predicted To Make BLOCKBUSTER Trade For Maxx Crosby

The Detroit Lions are on a mission to win their first-ever Super Bowl, and with the recent loss of star defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, the team may be forced to make a bold move. According to Cory Woodroof of For The Win, the Lions are predicted to make a blockbuster trade for Las Vegas Raiders pass-rusher Maxx Crosby ahead of the NFL trade deadline. This would be one of the most significant moves in recent NFL history, with Detroit sending a “Godfather-style offer” to Vegas that includes two first-round picks.

Why the Lions Need Maxx Crosby

Losing Aidan Hutchinson to a season-ending injury dealt a massive blow to the Lions' defense. Hutchinson was not only one of the best pass rushers in the league but also a leader on the defense. His absence leaves a significant hole that could derail Detroit's championship aspirations. To address this, Woodroof predicts that the Lions will make a bold move to acquire Crosby, one of the NFL's most dominant defensive players.

Crosby has been a game-changer for the Raiders and would instantly elevate Detroit’s defense to elite status. Pairing him with a returning Hutchinson in the future would give the Lions one of the most feared pass-rushing duos in the NFL.

What It Would Take To Get Crosby

As Woodroof mentioned, pulling off a trade for a player of Crosby’s caliber won’t be cheap. The Detroit Lions would likely need to part with two first-round picks to get the deal done. It’s a steep price, but for a team on the verge of competing for a Super Bowl, it could be worth the risk. General manager Brad Holmes has shown a willingness to make bold moves in the past, and with the team sitting at 5-1, this is their window of opportunity.

Maxx Crosby’s Potential Impact in Detroit

Maxx Crosby would bring an immediate impact to the Lions’ defense. He is one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL, consistently causing havoc for opposing quarterbacks. Through the first seven weeks of the season, Crosby has racked up an impressive number of sacks and quarterback pressures, showing why he is one of the most coveted defensive players in the league.

Adding Crosby to a defense that already boasts playmakers like Brian Branch and Alim McNeill would make the Lions a force to be reckoned with down the stretch. The Lions' defensive front, once considered a weakness, would become a nightmare for opposing offenses.

Could It Happen?

While this trade is still just a prediction from Woodroof, the Detroit Lions have been aggressive in their pursuit of building a Super Bowl-caliber team. With Hutchinson sidelined, the urgency to make a move is higher than ever. And with the trade deadline approaching, Holmes may feel the pressure to make a splash that pushes the Lions over the top.

Las Vegas, on the other hand, is in the midst of a rebuild, and stockpiling draft picks could be an enticing proposition for them. If Detroit is willing to part with two first-round picks, it could be enough to convince the Raiders to part ways with Crosby.

The Bottom Line

The idea of Maxx Crosby joining the Detroit Lions may seem like a dream scenario for Lions fans, but it’s a scenario that could turn into reality. If the Lions want to make a serious run at the Super Bowl this year, acquiring Crosby would be a game-changer. It’s a bold move, but in the NFL, sometimes you have to roll the dice.