As the countdown to training camp begins, the excitement surrounding our Detroit Lions is reaching unprecedented levels. With a strong finish to the 2022 season, winning eight of their final 10 games and securing a 9-8 record, the Lions are now considered the frontrunners to win the NFC North in 2023. This newfound optimism has fans eagerly anticipating the possibility of hosting a playoff game for the first time since 1991. Though the Lions' roster is stronger than it has been in a long time, one website believes the Lions could be the next to make a bold move.

Detroit Lions predicted to make ‘next big splash' in free agency

Despite the positive momentum, there are still areas on the roster that require attention. A recent article by A to Z Sports presents five bold predictions for the Lions' upcoming training camp, one of which suggests that the team is poised to make the next big splash in free agency. According to A to Z Sports writer Mike Payton, after the conclusion of the DeAndre Hopkins trade saga, all eyes are now on which team will make the next significant move. Payton predicts that the Lions will be that team, specifically highlighting the potential addition of another defensive lineman.

The article mentions several notable names that the Lions could pursue in free agency, including Yannick Ngakoue, Jadeveon Clowney, Matthew Ioannidis, and Chris Wormley. It also speculates on the possibility of a trade or a surprise return of Maxx Crosby to Michigan, although the latter scenario is deemed unlikely. The author emphasizes that the Lions' pursuit of talent is far from over, suggesting that the team is determined to further bolster its roster.

Bottom Line – Don't hold your breath

Personally, I have been advocating for the Lions to add Ioannidis to the mix for months, but I have a feeling that Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell are content with what they currently have on their roster. In addition, adding any one of those players would also mean using additional cap space, which they will need soon to re-sign Jonah Jackson, Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Jared Goff. Don't hold your breath on the Lions making a big splash prior to or during training camp.