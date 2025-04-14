Detroit Lions Predicted to Place Veteran Defender on Trade Block

As the 2025 NFL Draft nears, the Detroit Lions could look to move a veteran defender— but is that the right call with a Super Bowl run in sight?

With the 2025 NFL Draft fast approaching, a surprising name has surfaced as a potential trade candidate in Detroit: Amik Robertson.

According to FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano, the Detroit Lions could explore trading the veteran cornerback — who’s entering the final year of a $9 million contract — as part of their draft weekend maneuvering.

And while it might sound shocking to some fans, there’s a bit of logic behind the speculation.

Detroit Lions mock draft 2025

A Crowded Cornerback Room

Let’s rewind for a second. Last season, the Lions had an impressive trio in the secondary: Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold on the outside, with Amik Robertson handling nickel duties.

Fast forward to today: Davis is now a New England Patriot, and Detroit replaced him by signing D.J. Reed. Meanwhile, Terrion Arnold is locked in as a boundary starter, and the team used a 2024 draft pick on Ennis Rakestraw Jr., who’s expected to push for snaps — potentially at Robertson’s spot.

Then came another twist: Detroit also signed Avonte Maddox, a seasoned slot corner from Philadelphia. That’s two new options fighting for a spot where Robertson has been solid, but not necessarily untouchable.

Why a Trade Might Be on the Table

Vacchiano points out that while Robertson has been a valuable part of the defense, the Lions have made several moves that suggest they don’t view him as a long-term solution.

Plus, with injuries derailing the defense last season, Detroit knows the importance of depth — which is why moving Robertson feels risky, especially with a Super Bowl window wide open.

Still, if the front office believes Maddox or Rakestraw can fill the role, they may look to flip Robertson for draft capital. In a pass-heavy league, a veteran slot corner with experience and versatility has value — especially on a team-friendly deal.

Amik Robertson

The Bottom Line

Robertson might not be the biggest name on the roster, but his situation is worth watching. With free agency moves and draft picks crowding his position, and his contract nearing expiration, a draft-day trade wouldn’t be shocking — even if it wouldn’t be universally loved.

One thing’s certain: Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell won’t make any move unless it makes this team stronger. And right now, every move counts.

