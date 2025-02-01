fb
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Predicted to Poach Bills CB to Replace Carlton Davis

W.G. Brady
By W.G. Brady
As Detroit Lions CB Carlton Davis approaches free agency, the Lions will face stiff competition for his services, assuming they are interested in bringing him back. The decision on whether to re-sign Davis will largely depend on his asking price and the Lions' confidence in their current roster.

If Davis doesn't return, there are options available, and one potential target for the Lions is Buffalo Bills cornerback Rasul Douglas. Douglas has proven himself as a capable playmaker over his career, with multiple interceptions in five seasons and a consistent ability to defend passes and rack up tackles. According to TWSN's Alex Frank, Douglas would be a solid fit for the Lions, pairing with Brian Branch to solidify the secondary.

Rasul Douglas: Upgrade or Insurance Policy?

While Douglas would undoubtedly provide much-needed depth and experience to the Lions' secondary, the question remains whether he would be a sufficient replacement for Davis, especially considering his lower coverage numbers in 2024. Nonetheless, Douglas offers solid value and a proven track record, including experience in the slot, although he excels more on the boundary.

My best guess is that Douglas would cost the Lions around between 11-12 million annually. With $46.4 million in cap space, the Lions could afford this deal, but it remains to be seen whether they would allocate such a significant portion of their resources to a cornerback who may not start in Detroit.

Ultimately, the Lions’ decision on Davis, Rasul Douglas, and their overall secondary plans will be a key factor in their pursuit of a Super Bowl in 2025. The team’s confidence in second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw Jr., and his development, will also play a critical role in how they approach free agency and build out their cornerback depth moving forward.

Aaron Glenn Admits to Nearly Cursing at Dan Campbell in Recent Conversation
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
