One week from today, the 2023 NFL Draft will begin with the opening round taking place on Thursday night. The Detroit Lions currently have two selections in the first round, and some believe they could use one of those picks to select a quarterback. Personally, I don't believe that will happen, and neither do Jordan Reid and Matt Miller of ESPN, who predict the Lions will select a QB in Round 6.

Key Points

NFL Draft begins next Thursday

The Lions currently have two of the Top 18 picks

Some believe the Lions will take a QB with one of those picks

Jordan Reid and Matt Miller think the Lions will select a QB in Round 6

Detroit Lions predicted to select QB in Round 6 of 2023 NFL Draft

As you can see below, Miller and Reid have the Lions selecting Aidan O'Connell out of Purdue in the sixth round.

- Advertisement -

From ESPN:

Round 6, No. 183 – Aidan O'Connell, Purdue

Miller: The Lions love Jared Goff, so instead of drafting a quarterback early, they could use those premium picks to build a roster that can win the NFC North. However, a backup is still needed, and Goff will hit free agency after the 2024 season. O'Connell shouldn't be expected to go from sixth-rounder to starter, but he has good accuracy and 27 career starts under his belt.

Reid: Our own Jeremy Fowler reported that the Lions already have a strong offer on the table for Teddy Bridgewater, so they want more options. Drafting someone like O'Connell to provide competition for Nate Sudfeld works too, if the team is unable to add another veteran. O'Connell would fit well with offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's offense as a timing-based passer with good anticipation. O'Connell's impressive East-West Shrine Bowl week generated a lot of buzz.

Miller: I do love this philosophy here. The Lions can spend the first five rounds improving the roster so they can make a run at the NFC North then grab a safe QB2 with developmental upside late in the draft. In a lot of ways, this is like the Purdy pick last year; it was kind of a throwaway selection then became super important once injuries hit the 49ers. And it would be fun to see what O'Connell can become in Johnson's offense.

- Advertisement -

Bottom Line: Lions will add a third QB to their roster

As it stands, just a week before the start of the NFL Draft, the Detroit Lions only have two quarterbacks on their roster. That being said, Brad Holmes spoke to the media on Thursday and said the team will add a third QB to the mix, though it may or may not be via the NFL Draft. I am a big fan of O'Connell as a backup quarterback and I would not be opposed to them selecting him in the sixth round.