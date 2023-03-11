We are less than a week away from the start of free agency, and it will be very interesting to see what the Detroit Lions decide to do. Lions GM Brad Holmes has repeated time and time again that his plan is to build a Super Bowl-caliber roster by focusing on the NFL Draft, so making a “big splash” in free agency does not sound likely. That being said, the Lions need to add at least one starting cornerback (and probably two) during the offseason, and one writer from Pro Football Network is predicting them to sign CB C.J. Gardner Johnson.

Detroit Lions predicted to sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson

In a 2023 NFL free agency prediction article, Dalton Miller of Pro Football Network predicted that the Lions will sign C.J. Gardner-Johnson during the upcoming free agency period.

From Pro Football Network:

“It’s limitless on what he can do. He does have the speed and the mentality to go out there and play corner. But he can play nickel, he can play in the box, he can play deep safety. You have fun with players like that, now.”

That is what Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn said of Gardner-Johnson in 2019 when Glenn was the Saints’ defensive backs coach. The Lions also just so happen to need an uptick in performance from both their nickel and strong safety.

While this prediction is a bit bolder than the rest, the connections are there, and it’s hard to imagine that someone like Dan Campbell wouldn’t absolutely adore having a player like Gardner-Johnson in the building.

Bottom Line: Signing Gardner-Johnson would be a BOLD move for the Lions

As the start of free agency approaches, all eyes are on the Detroit Lions and their plans for the offseason. Despite GM Brad Holmes' emphasis on building through the NFL Draft, the team's need for cornerbacks may require them to dip into the free-agent market. Whether or not they make a big move remains to be seen, but the potential signing of C.J. Gardner Johnson could be a step toward shoring up the position. Fans and analysts alike will be eagerly watching to see how the Lions balance their immediate needs with their long-term strategy for success.