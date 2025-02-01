fb
Saturday, February 1, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign Former All-Pro/Super Bowl Champion for 2025

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
Detroit Lions GM Brad Holmes could be looking to add a dynamic piece to the offense this offseason, particularly at the wide receiver position. While Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams have solidified themselves as the top receiving duo for the Lions, the team has struggled to find consistent options behind them. With WR3 Tim Patrick set to hit unrestricted free agency and no clear replacement in sight, Detroit could be primed to make a big move in free agency.

Cooper Kupp Detroit Lions

Could Cooper Kupp Be the Missing Piece?

One of the most intriguing predictions this offseason comes from TWSN's Marissa Myers, who believes the Lions will target veteran wide receiver Cooper Kupp if the Los Angeles Rams release him. At 32 years old, Kupp’s production has taken a slight dip due to injuries over the past few seasons, but he still remains one of the most accomplished receivers in the league.

In 2024, Kupp finished with 710 yards and six touchdowns on 67 receptions, playing in just 12 games. While his injury history is concerning, the Lions may see him as the perfect addition to their already potent offense. With a Super Bowl ring and a 2021 Triple Crown (catches/yards/touchdowns) under his belt, Kupp would add a wealth of experience and leadership to the receiving corps, as well as another reliable option for quarterback Jared Goff.

Detroit's Potential Fit for Cooper Kupp's Final Chapter

If Cooper Kupp is released by the Rams, Detroit could be the ideal landing spot for him. The Lions’ current receiving corps features two strong playmakers in St. Brown and Williams, but Kupp could provide that additional weapon in key moments, especially in crucial third-down situations or during high-pressure drives. Kupp would also give Goff a trustworthy option to rely on, further elevating the Lions’ offense as they aim for Super Bowl contention.

Kupp himself has expressed uncertainty about his future with the Rams, mentioning in a recent locker room session that while he wants to continue playing in 2025, he isn’t sure whether it will be in Los Angeles. His desire to play for a contender aligns with the Lions’ current trajectory, and Detroit offers a strong chance to compete for a title with an offense that is poised to improve even further.

Detroit Lions Kevin Zeitler Taylor Decker

A Move That Could Pay Off Big

While the Lions have the cap space to make a move for Cooper Kupp, his injury history and potential cost will be important factors to consider. However, the potential rewards of adding Kupp to an offense already featuring a top-tier receiver like St. Brown and the explosive Williams are undeniable. For a team that’s aiming to build on a successful 2024 season and make a run at a Super Bowl, Kupp could be the final piece that helps the Lions reach their ultimate goal.

As the offseason progresses, all eyes will be on whether the Detroit Lions decide to make a play for the former Super Bowl MVP. If they do, Kupp could have the chance to finish his career on a high note, potentially bringing the Lions even closer to their first Super Bowl victory in decades.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
