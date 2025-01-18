Detroit Lions Predicted to Sign Former All-Pro For 2025 Season

As the Detroit Lions gear up for a playoff run in 2024, the team's defense has been tested by a key injury to superstar edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson. The 2022 No. 2 overall pick suffered a fractured tibia and fibula during the Lions’ Week 6 victory over the Dallas Cowboys, leaving a significant void in the pass rush. While Hutchinson is targeting a return for the Super Bowl, it remains uncertain whether the 24-year-old will make it back this season.

Despite Hutchinson's absence, Detroit’s defense has shown promise, but the need for another reliable pass rusher has never been clearer. Sportsnaut’s Matt Johnson predicts that general manager Brad Holmes will look to free agency to help reinforce the defensive line and provide a much-needed boost to the pass rush. Enter Khalil Mack, a former $141 million All-Pro edge rusher, who is expected to be a prime target for the Lions.

Khalil Mack’s Proven Career and Potential Role with Detroit

Khalil Mack, who is currently with the Los Angeles Chargers, is contemplating retirement as he heads into his age-34 season. Despite being in the twilight of his career, Mack remains one of the most accomplished pass rushers in NFL history, with over 100 career sacks and numerous accolades, including being named to the Pro Bowl nine times. In 2024, Mack racked up six sacks and 49 quarterback pressures, showcasing that he still has plenty left in the tank.

Although Mack’s All-Pro seasons are behind him, his ability to consistently generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks makes him an attractive option for the Lions. The veteran pass rusher would complement Hutchinson upon his return, forming a dynamic edge duo that Detroit has been missing. A one-year contract would provide the Lions with a high-end No. 2 edge rusher without tying up long-term cap space, allowing them to focus on future contract extensions for their young stars.

Why Mack Makes Sense for the Lions

Detroit’s defense, while filled with young talent, could greatly benefit from the experience and leadership Khalil Mack would bring to the table. Known for his elite run defense and savvy pass-rushing techniques, Mack could be the missing piece that takes the Lions’ defensive line to the next level. His ability to mentor younger players, such as Hutchinson, would also be invaluable for a defense that is still evolving.

A one-year deal would also give the Lions flexibility in the future. The team is poised to make key decisions regarding the extensions of key players, and adding Mack on a short-term contract would allow them to maintain financial flexibility while bolstering their defense for a playoff push.

Bottom Line

While the Lions have navigated their defensive challenges well in Hutchinson’s absence, adding Khalil Mack to the mix would provide the extra punch Detroit needs to elevate their defense. With Mack’s proven ability to get after the quarterback and his veteran presence, he would be a perfect complement to Hutchinson’s return. This move would not only strengthen the pass rush but also bring much-needed experience to a young and promising defensive unit. If the Lions decide to pursue Mack in free agency, it could be the final piece that propels them deeper into the playoffs and perhaps toward their first Super Bowl appearance in decades.