Detroit Lions: Predicting the final 2 regular-season games

Heading into Week 16, the Detroit Lions were one of the hottest teams in the NFL and most believed they would take care of business against the Carolina Panthers. With a win, the Lions would have moved to 8-7 on the season, and that, coupled with the results that took place around the league, the Lions have controlled their own destiny when it comes to the final wild-card spot in the 2022 NFL Playoffs. As we know, that did not happen, and the Lions are now 7-8.

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win?

As it stands, the Detroit Lions now have a 24% chance of making the 2022 NFL Playoffs, but it all begins with them winning their final two games against the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

If the Lions can win out, not taking into consideration what else happens around the league, they would have a 70% chance of making the playoffs. That, of course, means they will also need some help. You can click here to read more about the scenarios that need to play out for the Lions to get into the playoffs.

With that being said, here is how I believe the remainder of the Lions’ schedule will play out.

As you can see above, I believe the Detroit Lions will bounce back from what was an embarrassing loss to the Panthers, and they will beat the Bears in Week 17, and then the Packers (at Lambeau) in Week 18.

Will this be enough to get the Lions into the 2022 NFL Playoffs? Only time will tell. But, if they want a real chance of getting in, they will have to finish 2-0 in their final two games.

Nation, how do you think the Lions will fare in their final two games of the season?