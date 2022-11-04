Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion

Detroit Lions: Predicting the remainder of the 2022 season

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
Highlights
  • Hopes were high to start the season
  • The Lions got off a rough start
  • The Lions will go .500 down the stretch

Close your eyes (ok, don’t really close your eyes) and try to remember the feeling you had about the 2022 Detroit Lions just two months ago. You know, back when they were winning the nation over on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Personally, at that point in time, I was predicting the Lions to win 10 games and challenge for a Wild Card playoff spot. Well, that was then and this is now, and as we know, the Lions are currently sitting in dead last place with a 1-6 record. Now the question is, how many more games will they win in 2022?

Detroit Tigers acquire left handed ...
Detroit Tigers acquire left handed pitcher Sean Guenther
Detroit Lions

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game.

Sunday
Nov. 6		Green Bay PackersLose 34 – 27
Sunday
Nov. 13		at Chicago BearsWin 31 – 27
Sunday
Nov. 20		at New York GiantsLose 30 – 24
Thursday
Nov. 24		Buffalo BillsLose 45 – 17
Sunday
Dec. 4		Jacksonville JaguarsWin 27 – 24
Sunday
Dec. 11		Minnesota VikingsLose 33 – 27
Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsWin 24 – 20
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersWin 34 – 28
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsWin 37 – 24
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLose 41 – 24

As you can see, I have the Lions finishing the season with a 6-11 record, which also means that I somehow have them going 5-5 in their final 10 games.

Featured Videos

I am not going to lie, though I think the Lions have some winnable games on their remaining schedule, the chances that I am correct with my prediction seem slim.

Nation, how many more games do you think the Lions will win in 2022?

TAGGED: Detroit Lions, One Pride
Share this Article
Previous Article Riley Greene Detroit Tigers Riley Greene named 2022 Tiger of the Year
Leave a comment

Stay Connected

Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions: Predicting the remainder of the 2022 season
Detroit Lions Analysis and Opinion
Riley Greene Detroit Tigers
Riley Greene named 2022 Tiger of the Year
Detroit Tigers News
detroit lions
Detroit Lions injury report for Friday, Nov. 4
Detroit Lions News
Michigan Football
Michigan football unveils ‘New Jersey’ combo for matchup at Rutgers [Photo]
U of M
Lost your password?