Detroit Lions: Predicting the remainder of the 2022 season

Close your eyes (ok, don’t really close your eyes) and try to remember the feeling you had about the 2022 Detroit Lions just two months ago. You know, back when they were winning the nation over on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Personally, at that point in time, I was predicting the Lions to win 10 games and challenge for a Wild Card playoff spot. Well, that was then and this is now, and as we know, the Lions are currently sitting in dead last place with a 1-6 record. Now the question is, how many more games will they win in 2022?

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game.

As you can see, I have the Lions finishing the season with a 6-11 record, which also means that I somehow have them going 5-5 in their final 10 games.

I am not going to lie, though I think the Lions have some winnable games on their remaining schedule, the chances that I am correct with my prediction seem slim.

Nation, how many more games do you think the Lions will win in 2022?