Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 10 – Week 18 of the 2022 season

Prior to the start of the 2022 NFL regular season, there were plenty of people, including myself, who thought the Detroit Lions were going to take a big jump. Personally, I predicted the Lions to win 10 games and challenge for an NFC Wild Card playoff spot. Fast forward to the present, and as we know, the Lions are currently sitting in dead last place in the NFC North with a 2-6 record. That being said, the Lions won on Sunday against the Green Bay Packers and they certainly have some winnable games on the remainder of their schedule. Now the question is, how many more games will they win in 2022?

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game.

As you can see above, I have the Detroit Lions finishing the season with a 7-10 record, which means I have them going 5-4 in their final 9 games.

Though I think the Lions have some winnable games on their remaining schedule, the chances that I am correct with my 5-4 record to end the season prediction seems a bit absurd… or does it?

Nation, how many more games do you think the Detroit Lions will win during the remainder of the season?