Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 11 – Week 18 of the 2022 season

By W.G. Brady  - Senior News Desk Writer
2 Min Read
  • The Lions have won two games in a row
  • How many wins will the Detroit Lions finish with?

Don’t look now but for the first time in over two years, our Detroit Lions have won back-to-back games. Following Sunday’s come-from-behind 31-30 win over Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears, the Lions are now 3-6 on the season, and they have already equaled their win total for a year. Now that the Lions are starting to win some football games, the question is, how many wins can they accumulate before the end of the 2022 regular season?

Detroit Lions

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game.

Sunday
Nov. 20		at New York GiantsWin 27 – 24
Thursday
Nov. 24		Buffalo BillsLose 45 – 20
Sunday
Dec. 4		Jacksonville JaguarsWin 27 – 23
Sunday
Dec. 11		Minnesota VikingsLose 27 – 23
Sunday
Dec. 18		at New York JetsLose 24 – 20
Saturday
Dec. 24		at Carolina PanthersWin 34 – 24
Sunday
Jan. 1		Chicago BearsWin 37 – 24
Sunday
Jan. 8		at Green Bay PackersLose 31 – 27

As you can see above, I have the Detroit Lions finishing the season with a 7-10 record, which means I have them going 4-4 in their final 8 games.

Nation, how many more games do you think the Detroit Lions will win during the remainder of the season?

