Detroit Lions: Predicting Week 13 – Week 18 of the 2022 season

Heading into the 2022 regular season, not too many people other than myself were giving the Detroit Lions a legit shot at making the NFL Playoffs, and to be honest, the chances that they make it are not great. That being said, despite losing 28-25 to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, the Lions were very impressive and I believe they could end up making a run if they can continue playing well. Could the Lions make a run at the NFL Playoffs? Well, it all starts with the Lions’ Week 13 game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

How many more games will the Detroit Lions win in 2022?

Here is a look at the reminder of the schedule for the Detroit Lions, along with my predicted result for each game.

As you can see, I have the Lions going into a Week 18 matchup against the Green Bay Packers with an 8-8 record. With a win, the Lions would likely get into the playoffs, while a loss would knock them out.

Aaron Rodgers will be looking for revenge from earlier in the season, but he won’t get it!

Nation, what do you think the Lions’ record will be by the end of the season?