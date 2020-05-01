41.2 F
Detroit Lions prepared to do right by team’s season ticket holders

For fans that normally pack Ford Field to watch the Detroit Lions play, there still remains uncertainty as to whether or not that tradition will be able to continue this fall thanks to the spread of COVID-19.

Season ticket payments are due May 1 for some fans, but the team is prepared to do right by those fans should the necessity for games to be played without fans arise.

“The Detroit Lions are following the NFL’s lead in preparing to play a full 2020 season in front of fans,” per a statement from the team. “Given the evolving circumstances surrounding COVID-19, contingencies for possible disruptions are needed and will be in place.”’

In an email sent to season ticket holders, the team encouraged them to speak to a sales rep in order to set up “a revised payment schedule that works for you and your family.”

According to the NFL, a 2020 kickoff date has been confirmed, with the full schedule expected to be released next week.

– – Quotes via Will Burchfield of 97.1 The Ticket Link – –

By Michael Whitaker

