Detroit Lions Announce New Addition to Preseason Broadcast Crew

Detroit Lions fans will hear some familiar voices during the 2026 preseason, but there will also be a couple of new faces in the mix.

The team announced Monday that Jason Benetti and T.J. Lang will return to the Lions’ preseason television broadcast team, while Patti Cesarini joins the crew as the new sideline reporter. Jack Kizer will also step into the booth for Detroit’s preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The games will air locally on FOX 2 Detroit (WJBK) and across the Detroit Lions Television Network.

Patti Cesarini Joins Lions Broadcast Team

Cesarini is one of the notable additions.

A former volleyball player and 2024 Oakland University graduate, she has already built experience across several sports, including football, basketball, hockey and volleyball. Her previous work includes State Champs! Sports Network, Oakland University Athletics on ESPN+, the United Shore Professional Baseball League and the Windy City ThunderBolts.

Now she gets a much bigger stage.

Cesarini will handle sideline duties for all three Lions preseason broadcasts, beginning Thursday night in Cincinnati.

For Detroit fans, that makes her one of the new voices to watch as the team works through its final roster decisions before Week 1.

Jack Kizer Will Handle Play-by-Play in Cincinnati

Benetti will not call the preseason opener, so Jack Kizer will take over play-by-play duties when the Lions visit the Bengals on Thursday, Aug. 13.

Kizer has worked games for FOX and the Big Ten Network, along with previous assignments covering college football and baseball for ESPN. He has also handled minor league baseball and fill-in radio work tied to the Indiana Pacers.

It is a one-game change, with Benetti expected back for Detroit’s final two preseason contests.

Benetti and Lang Return

Benetti has become one of the most recognizable broadcasters in Detroit sports since taking over as the television voice of the Tigers.

He returns to the Lions preseason booth alongside Lang, who brings a natural Detroit connection and plenty of NFL experience.

Lang played 10 seasons in the league after starring at Eastern Michigan. He spent the final two years of his career with the Lions after a long run with Green Bay, where he won a Super Bowl and earned two Pro Bowl selections.

That combination gives Detroit a mix of polished play-by-play and firsthand offensive line insight.

Detroit Lions 2026 Preseason Broadcast Schedule

Date Matchup Time Play-by-Play Analyst Sideline Aug. 13 Lions at Bengals 7 p.m. ET Jack Kizer T.J. Lang Patti Cesarini Aug. 22 Lions vs. Commanders Noon ET Jason Benetti T.J. Lang Patti Cesarini Aug. 29 Lions at Colts 1 p.m. ET Jason Benetti T.J. Lang Patti Cesarini

Bottom Line

The Lions are keeping the core of their preseason broadcast team intact while adding some fresh voices.

Jason Benetti and T.J. Lang remain the foundation, Patti Cesarini steps into the sideline role, and Jack Kizer gets the call for the opener in Cincinnati.

For fans who will be watching young players fight for roster spots over the next few weeks, there will be a slightly different broadcast crew telling the story.