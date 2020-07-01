41.2 F
Detroit
Wednesday, July 1, 2020
type here...

Detroit Lions preseason schedule changes as NFL decides to cut two weeks

Detroit Lions News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

It seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now but on Wednesday it became official that the 2020 preseason schedule will only be two weeks for each team.

According to reports, preseason Week 1 and Week 4 will be cut from the schedule, with Week 2 and Week 3 staying in place.

For the Detroit Lions, this means they will host the Jets on Aug. 20 and play in Miami against the Dolphins on Aug. 27.

- Advertisement -
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Latest news

Detroit Lions News

Detroit Lions preseason schedule changes as NFL decides to cut two weeks

Don Drysdale - 0
It seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now but on Wednesday it became official that the 2020 preseason schedule will only be...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers agree to terms with 4 undrafted free agents

Don Drysdale - 0
According to the Detroit Tigers, they have agreed to terms with four undrafted free agents. The four players to agree to terms are Trevin Esquerra,...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
In a recent breakdown with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers wide receiver tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Packers WR Davante Adams throws shade at Detroit Lions defense

Don Drysdale - 0
According to advanced stats (DVOA), the Detroit Lions had the No. 29 ranked pass defense in 2019. This is certainly a concern, considering the Lions...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Lions News

Darius Slay responds to Davante Adams shade-throwing tweet about Detroit Lions

Arnold Powell - 0
In a recent breakdown with Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network, Green Bay Packers wide receiver tossed some major shade at the Detroit Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Packers WR Davante Adams throws shade at Detroit Lions defense

Don Drysdale - 0
According to advanced stats (DVOA), the Detroit Lions had the No. 29 ranked pass defense in 2019. This is certainly a concern, considering the Lions...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

One free agent splash that could change the Detroit Lions 2020 season

Don Drysdale - 0
In 2019, the Detroit Lions finished the regular season with a 3-12-1 record, which was good enough (or bad enough) to land them the...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

The Athletic ranks NFL press box food spreads and Detroit Lions do not fare well

Arnold Powell - 0
Are the Detroit Lions good at anything??? According to The Athletic, who put together a list that ranks NFL press box food spreads, the Lions...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.