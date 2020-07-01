Detroit Lions preseason schedule changes as NFL decides to cut two weeks

It seemed like a foregone conclusion for some time now but on Wednesday it became official that the 2020 preseason schedule will only be two weeks for each team.

According to reports, preseason Week 1 and Week 4 will be cut from the schedule, with Week 2 and Week 3 staying in place.

For the Detroit Lions, this means they will host the Jets on Aug. 20 and play in Miami against the Dolphins on Aug. 27.

