Detroit Lions President Makes Bold Statement About 2025 Injury Outlook

The 2024 Detroit Lions were a force—but not even grit, culture, or a 15-win season could escape the grip of the injury bug. From Aidan Hutchinson to key secondary pieces and depth players across the board, the Lions’ injury report read more like a roster list at times.

Team president Rod Wood hasn’t forgotten. But in his mind? That string of bad luck is behind them.

“We Had the Plane Crash”

Speaking to reporters this week at the NFL Annual League Meetings, Wood didn’t shy away from addressing the injury woes. In fact, he compared it to something out of a movie.

“I was talking to Dan Campbell about this the other day,” Wood said. “And I don’t know if you saw The World According to Garp… There’s a scene where Robin Williams and Glenn Close are shopping for a house. They’ve gone through it. They’re out on the sidewalk looking at it, and a plane crashes into the house. And Robin Williams says, ‘We’ll take it. That will never happen again.’”

That story was Wood’s way of summing up last season’s injury nightmare—and his hope that it won’t be repeated in 2025.

“I hope that’s what our injury year was,” he said. “We had the plane crash, and we’re not gonna have that problem again.”

Looking Ahead

After leading the NFL in players placed on injured reserve, the Lions still managed to win the NFC North, reach the NFC Championship Game, and continue solidifying themselves as one of the league’s most complete rosters.

But if they can stay healthy in 2025?

Watch out.