Detroit Lions President Rod Wood Addresses Ticket Price Concerns

Detroit Lions’ President Rod Wood Discusses Season Ticket Price Increase and Future Plans

Detroit Lions’ team president and CEO Rod Wood addressed the recent hike in season ticket prices and other key organizational issues during his appearance on 97.1 The Ticket on Tuesday.

Rationale Behind Ticket Price Increase

As the demand for Lions’ games surges, largely due to the team’s improved performance, the organization decided to raise season ticket prices for the 2024 season, leaving many fans concerned. Wood explained the rationale behind the increase, noting it was necessary after several years of stable prices.

“I totally get it. I know it was a huge jump in price, but we’d been very cautious about raising prices for the preceding three, four years,” Wood said on 97.1 the Ticket as quoted by Sports Illustrated. “So we were really in a catch-up mode this year. Also, reflecting the demand. If you go on the secondary market, the cheapest ticket I saw for the Rams game is like $350 in the last row of the upper bowl, which is $100 more than the average ticket price for the whole stadium.”

High Renewal Rate Despite Price Hike

Wood addressed fans’ reactions, indicating that despite the price hike, the team achieved a high renewal rate for season tickets. “Even with the increase, it was a very, very strong renewal rate,” he said, citing a 96 percent renewal rate, one of the highest in the NFL.

Commitment to Community Engagement

Wood also reassured fans that the Lions community events, such as training camp practices, would remain free. “We would never do that… We have enough sources of revenue that we don’t need to charge for training camp,” he asserted.

Lastly, Wood confirmed the team’s headquarters in Allen Park would continue to be their base of operations following significant recent investments, including a $4 million enhancement to the training room.

The Lions remain committed to balancing organizational growth with fan engagement, ensuring that, despite financial adjustments, the team maintains its strong connection with the community.