Detroit Lions President Rod Wood defends increase in season ticket prices for 2024

Rod Wood defends increase in what Lions fans will pay for season tickets

Following an exceptional season where the Detroit Lions concluded with a 12-5 record, clinched the NFC North, and advanced to the NFC Championship Game after winning two playoff games, the team announced a significant increase in season ticket prices for the 2024 season. Some tickets are set to see a price surge of up to 100%.

Rod Wood’s Defense

During the NFL league meetings in Orlando, Lions team president Rod Wood addressed and defended this decision. He acknowledged the substantial hike in ticket prices, especially for lower-bowl seats near the 50-yard line.

“I understand the ticket increase was substantial, but I think if people went back and looked at what they could have paid for those seats on the secondary market and what our playoff games were going for, it’s really where the market is,” Wood reasoned.

It’s important to note that in 2023, the Lions had the second-lowest average ticket price in the entire NFL. Despite the increase, Wood highlighted the continued support from Lions fans, with a 96% renewal rate and a waitlist approaching 20,000 people.

“We’ve been very cautious over the years recently in not increasing the prices and have really fallen quite a bit behind the league average, and this barely catches us up to just below league average,” Wood explained.

Enhancing the Game-Day Experience

The team president also mentioned ongoing projects to enhance the game-day experience at Ford Field, with more details expected this spring. Wood shared his excitement about the electric atmosphere during the playoff games, particularly the game against the Rams, where the stadium was full an hour before kickoff.

“The stadium was electric,” said Wood. “That has a lot to do I think with the on-field performance, but also a lot of things that we do to make it exciting to be in the stadium. I would say the two playoff games were environments like I’ve never experienced before, especially the Rams game when I think the stadium was full an hour before kickoff. That just creates a whole different energy and experience.”

“But we’ll always continue to try to improve it, because there are choices. You don’t have to come to the game, you can watch it on TV. But I think those that didn’t get a chance to be there in person will want to be there in person because I think they saw something on TV that they wouldn’t want to miss.”

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

The Detroit Lions are increasing season ticket prices for the 2024 season, with some tickets going up by 100%. Rod Wood defended the price hike, citing the team’s success and the market value of the tickets. Despite the increase, the Lions have a 96% renewal rate and a substantial waitlist, indicating strong fan support.

Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions’ decision to increase season ticket prices for the 2024 season is a reflection of the team’s on-field success and market dynamics. While the hike has been substantial, the high renewal rate and extensive waitlist demonstrate the unwavering loyalty and enthusiasm of Lions fans. As the team continues to enhance the game-day experience at Ford Field, fans seem more than willing to invest in the excitement and energy that come with being part of the live action. With a promising future on the horizon, the Detroit Lions and their supporters are gearing up for another thrilling season of football.