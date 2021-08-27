Detroit Lions president Rod Wood’s evaluation of the Campbell/Holmes regime will make fans smile

Another season of Detroit Lions football is right around the corner, and the roster that’s undergone a big turnover during the offseason continues to take shape as their exhibition schedule draws to a close.

While speaking along with head coach Dan Campbell and a handful of players at 25th annual Detroit Economic Club luncheon Thursday afternoon at Ford Field, team president Rod Wood gave fans an update regarding roster evaluations that will be continuing up to Detroit’s regular season opener on September 12.

“Decisions have to be made,” he said. “That’s a good thing, is that now we’re down to the point where we’re going to have to make a lot of tough decisions. It’s gonna be fun tomorrow night. I know those guys are going to be competing, but tough decisions are going to have to be made, but we’ve got a good process in place.”

Of course, some of the more notable new faces in the Motor City include new head coach Dan Campbell as well as new GM Brad Holmes, who took over from the maligned Matt Patricia/Bob Quinn era.

And needless to say, Wood has been impressed with what he’s seen from the new regime.

“It’s been far better than I think even our wildest imaginations in terms of how everything’s worked for two guys who until early January had never met,” he said. “I don’t know if you had even talked, right? To put them together and have it work out as well as it has. The staff that they’ve both assembled. The players that we brought to the team. The energy, you saw some of that with the guys here on stage. It’s been fantastic and having a lot of fun, which is also important because we work long, hard hours together. There’s a lot of laughter and teasing and all those other things that I’ll let Dan talk about. We’re having a lot of fun. It’s been great.”

The Lions, who have dropped their first two pre-season games, will take on the Indianapolis Colts tomorrow evening at Ford Field beginning at 7:00 PM EST.