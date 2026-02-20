Detroit Lions “Priority 1” Free Agent May Become Available After All

Ever since the Detroit Lions lost Frank Ragnow to retirement prior to the 2025 season, one reality has become impossible to ignore: finding his true successor is Priority 1. Not depth. Not a stopgap. A cornerstone.

That’s why recent developments surrounding Baltimore Ravens center Tyler Linderbaum should immediately grab the Lions’ attention. A player once assumed to be untouchable may now be headed toward free agency—and from a Detroit perspective, the timing could not be more significant.

Why the Lions must look to free agency at center

The Lions have explored every internal option since Ragnow stepped away, but the results have only reinforced the obvious conclusion: Detroit must find an elite center, not just a functional one.

Compounding the issue is the 2026 NFL Draft itself. Simply put, there is no elite center prospect projected at the top of the class. That reality all but guarantees the Lions will address the position through free agency rather than hoping a rookie can immediately fill Ragnow’s massive shoes.

Brad Holmes has never shied away from spending resources on premium trench players—and center is now firmly in that category.

Why Tyler Linderbaum may actually be available

The first major signal came when Baltimore declined Linderbaum’s fifth-year option. Picking it up would have guaranteed him $23.4 million for the 2026 season, a number that exceeded the Ravens’ comfort level. Using the franchise tag would be even more expensive.

That decision doesn’t reflect dissatisfaction with the player—it reflects financial reality.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta openly acknowledged the challenge during a recent appearance on the Inner Circle podcast.

“We’ve got some work to do on Tyler Linderbaum’s contract. He’s a free agent. We strongly hope to have him back. He’s a great player for us and a great leader.” (Via Pro Football Talk)

That’s the sound of a front office bracing for a difficult negotiation—one that could push Linderbaum to test the open market.

Why Linderbaum makes perfect sense for Detroit

From a Lions-only point of view, the fit is almost ideal.

Linderbaum brings:

Elite football IQ and communication skills

Outstanding leverage and hand usage

Athleticism that fits Detroit’s movement-based run concepts

Proven leadership at the line of scrimmage

Replacing Ragnow was never going to be about finding “good enough.” It requires finding someone who can anchor protections, elevate guards, and command respect immediately. Linderbaum checks every one of those boxes.

The cost—and why Detroit can justify it

The biggest obstacle is price. Chiefs center Creed Humphrey currently tops the market at $18 million per year, and league expectations are that Linderbaum will aim to exceed that number.

That’s a major investment—but it’s also the going rate for elite interior offensive linemen. For a Lions team built on physicality, balance, and offensive line dominance, this is exactly the type of contract that aligns with how they win games.

If Detroit truly believes championships are won up front, this is the moment to prove it.

The Bottom Line

Frank Ragnow’s retirement didn’t just create a vacancy—it created a mandate. With no elite center waiting in the 2026 draft class, the Lions are almost certain to turn to free agency to solve the problem.

If Tyler Linderbaum reaches the open market, he won’t just be another option. He would instantly become Detroit’s Priority 1 free-agent target—the rare chance to replace a franchise centerpiece with another.

Opportunities like that don’t come around often.