Thursday, January 30, 2025
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Pro Bowl Games: Players’ Event Participation Details

By W.G. Brady
The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games are underway, and several Detroit Lions players are ready to showcase their skills in various unique and fun events. Here’s a breakdown of the events where the Lions' representatives will participate, via Justin Rogers.

Jared Goff: QB Target Throwing Challenge

Frank Ragnow: Spike the ball Challenge

Jahmyr Gibbs: 40-Yard Dash Relay

Brian Branch: 40-Yard Dash Relay

Taylor Decker: Dodgeball Team and Tug-of-War

Jack Fox: Dodgeball Team, Punt Perfect Event

With such a diverse lineup of events, the Lions players are ready to represent in the Pro Bowl Games in a fun and competitive way!

