Detroit Lions Pro Bowl Games: Players’ Event Participation Details

The 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games are underway, and several Detroit Lions players are ready to showcase their skills in various unique and fun events. Here’s a breakdown of the events where the Lions' representatives will participate, via Justin Rogers.
Jared Goff: QB Target Throwing Challenge
Frank Ragnow: Spike the ball Challenge
Jahmyr Gibbs: 40-Yard Dash Relay
Brian Branch: 40-Yard Dash Relay
Taylor Decker: Dodgeball Team and Tug-of-War
Jack Fox: Dodgeball Team, Punt Perfect Event
With such a diverse lineup of events, the Lions players are ready to represent in the Pro Bowl Games in a fun and competitive way!