Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Grades From Win Over 49ers

The Detroit Lions claimed a thrilling 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Justin Rogers provided an early look at the Lions’ performances through Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades. Below is a breakdown of the top and bottom performers. Note: Actual grades will be added once they are released on PFF.

Top Offensive Players

Player PFF Grade (TBA) Jared Goff Jahmyr Gibbs Sam LaPorta

Bottom Offensive Players

Player PFF Grade (TBA) Dan Skipper Brock Wright Kevin Zeitler

Top Defensive Players

Player PFF Grade (TBA) Amik Robertson Pat O'Connor Kerby Joseph

Bottom Defensive Players

Player PFF Grade (TBA) Al-Quadin Muhammad Ben Niemann Jalen Reeves-Maybin

https://twitter.com/Justin_Rogers/status/1874095377034392023

The Lions will continue to assess their performance as they gear up for their Week 18 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, with hopes of clinching the NFC North and securing a top playoff seed. Stay tuned for the official PFF grades and more insights!