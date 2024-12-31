fb
Tuesday, December 31, 2024
Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions Pro Football Focus Grades From Win Over 49ers

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
The Detroit Lions claimed a thrilling 40-34 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. Justin Rogers provided an early look at the Lions’ performances through Pro Football Focus (PFF) grades. Below is a breakdown of the top and bottom performers. Note: Actual grades will be added once they are released on PFF.

Top Offensive Players

PlayerPFF Grade (TBA)
Jared Goff
Jahmyr Gibbs
Sam LaPorta

Bottom Offensive Players

PlayerPFF Grade (TBA)
Dan Skipper
Brock Wright
Kevin Zeitler

Top Defensive Players

PlayerPFF Grade (TBA)
Amik Robertson
Pat O'Connor
Kerby Joseph

Bottom Defensive Players

PlayerPFF Grade (TBA)
Al-Quadin Muhammad
Ben Niemann
Jalen Reeves-Maybin
https://twitter.com/Justin_Rogers/status/1874095377034392023

The Lions will continue to assess their performance as they gear up for their Week 18 showdown against the Minnesota Vikings, with hopes of clinching the NFC North and securing a top playoff seed. Stay tuned for the official PFF grades and more insights!

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years. He is in his early 30s and has a wealth of experience in the industry. Throughout his career, W.G. has established himself as a respected and knowledgeable journalist known for his in-depth coverage of the teams and athletes in Detroit. With a keen eye for detail and a passion for sports, W.G. has become a go-to source for fans and readers looking for the latest news and analysis on the Detroit sports scene. He has a good reputation in the sports community and is respected for his unbiased coverage of sports events. W.G. is known for his ability to uncover hidden stories and provide unique perspectives on the teams and athletes he covers. He has a good understanding of the city of Detroit and its sports culture, which he uses to inform his reporting and analysis. He continues to be a respected journalist in the Detroit sports industry.
