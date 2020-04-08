Detroit Lions projected statistics for 2020 regular season

At this point, with COVID-19 wreaking havoc across the world, we can only hope that the 2020 NFL regular season kicks off as originally scheduled.

When the season does kick-off, the Detroit Lions will be looking to make a statement after finishing their 2019 campaign with a 3-12-1 record.

In order for the Lions to take a big step forward, Matthew Stafford will have to stay healthy for a full season. Stafford missed the second half of the 2019 season after suffering a broken back. That came after he played very well over the first eight games.

According to Mike Clay, Stafford will have a solid 2020 season as he projects the Lions signal-caller to toss for 4,227 yards and 27 touchdowns to go along with 11 interceptions in 15 games.

As you can see below, Clay projected the stats for every current Lion on the roster.

The Lions are better on paper than you probably realize. Can they make a leap in 2020?

Here are the #ClayProjections pic.twitter.com/95TxC2vzHn

— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) April 8, 2020