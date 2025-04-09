Detroit Lions Projected to Add Big Ten QB After 2025 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions are expected to target the Indiana quarterback after the 2025 NFL Draft, according to ESPN. He could be a strong scheme fit behind Jared Goff in Detroit's West Coast offense.

The Detroit Lions are set at quarterback—for now. Jared Goff is under contract through 2029, and Hendon Hooker remains an intriguing developmental piece. But that hasn’t stopped analysts from speculating about who might join the Lions’ quarterback room next.

And according to ESPN, there’s a new name to keep an eye on: Kurtis Rourke of Indiana.

Detroit Lions

Why Rourke Makes Sense for Detroit

In a post-draft projection, ESPN linked Rourke to the Lions as a potential undrafted free agent or late-round signing. It’s not a flashy pick, but it could be a smart one.

“Rourke throws with good rhythm, knows when to take shots and has enough arm to hit the windows between zone coverage. He has unspectacular physical traits and an injury history, but he could keep a functional NFL offense on schedule as a pocket passer. The West Coast offenses that like timely, one-read-and-out quarterbacks — like the Lions and Cowboys — will like Rourke,” the scouting breakdown reads.

That last line is key. Ben Johnson may be gone, but Detroit’s offense is still rooted in quick reads, efficiency, and rhythm passing. Rourke, despite not having elite athletic traits, fits that mold. He’s a cerebral passer who could become a reliable QB3—or perhaps even push for QB2 duties down the road.

Where Rourke Fits in Detroit’s QB Room

Right now, the Lions are rolling into 2025 with Goff firmly entrenched as the starter and Hooker looking to lock down the backup.. They also have veteran Kyle Allen in the mix. But nothing is guaranteed long-term beyond Goff.

Adding Rourke—especially as a Day 3 pick or undrafted free agent—would give Detroit another option to develop behind the scenes without committing major draft capital. Think of it as a classic Brad Holmes move: low risk, potentially decent reward.

Final Thoughts

While this projection won’t light up Lions social media, it shows that Detroit is doing its homework on smart, system-friendly quarterbacks. If they do end up bringing Kurtis Rourke into the building, it’ll be yet another example of Holmes and Dan Campbell leaving no stone unturned when it comes to finding value—and building for the future.

