Detroit Lions Projected to Have No. 1 Defense in 2025

The Detroit Lions are projected to have the top defense in the NFL in 2025. Is that possible?

The Detroit Lions enter the 2025 season with something they haven’t had in decades: real, national respect. That’s especially true on defense, where ESPN’s Mike Clay just gave the Lions the No. 1 projected defensive ranking in the entire NFL.

And no, this isn’t a typo.

Why It Matters

Detroit isn’t just a “good vibes” team anymore. They’re stacked with real talent — and according to Clay’s grading system, they’re elite across the board. The unit grades show strength at all three levels of the defense, led by a safety group graded a 9, linebacker and interior lines at 8, and a solid edge and cornerback room both at 7. This isn’t just a solid unit — it has the potential, if healthy, to be a dominant one.

TL;DR

ESPN’s Mike Clay ranked the Lions’ defense No. 1 in the league for 2025.

in the league for 2025. Unit grades include a 9 at safety, 8s at INT, LB, and TE, and a 7 at EDGE and CB.

Detroit ranks No. 2 overall in team projections.

in team projections. The Lions’ offense is projected 5th, with a 10 out of 10 grade at running back.

The Big Picture

The Lions’ defense was already turning heads in 2024 — even with injuries to key players like Aidan Hutchinson. With players like Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph anchoring a loaded secondary, and Hutchinson set for a full return in 2025, the Lions have a defense that can dominate games. Clay’s 2025 projections reflect that.

Key Defensive Grades (per Mike Clay)

Unit Grade S 9 INT 8 LB (OB) 8 EDGE 7 CB 7 DEF RANK 1st

Let’s not forget — Detroit just added Kelvin Sheppard as defensive coordinator and drafted Tyleik Williams to solidify the trenches. With Terrion Arnold entering his second season and Josh Paschal continuing to develop, Clay’s projections seem more like educated fact than optimistic fiction.

What About the Offense?

Clay has the Lions offense ranked 5th overall — led by a perfect 10 at running back thanks to Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery, and a trio of 8s at wide receiver, tight end, and offensive line. Even with questions about Jared Goff (graded a 7), this is a complete roster.

Offense Unit Highlights

RB: 10

WR/TE/OL: 8

QB: 7

Offensive Rank: 5th

The Bottom Line

The Detroit Lions are no longer a feel-good underdog — they’re a legitimate Super Bowl contender. Mike Clay’s unit-by-unit grading confirms what Detroit fans have been feeling: this is the most balanced, complete team the Lions have ever fielded in the modern era.

The defense is the heart of it — and come fall, it may just be the unit that carries them to Las Vegas.



