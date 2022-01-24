in Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions projected to receive top compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions 2021 season is in the books and they have already started looking forward to how they can improve their roster via free agency and eventually, the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, our friends at Over The Cap released their projections for the 2022 NFL Draft compensatory picks and as you can see below, the Lions are projected to land the top compensatory pick in this year’s cycle.

Overall, the Lions are projected to land the following compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

3rd Round – Kenny Golladay

5th Round – Marvin Jones Jr.

6th Round – Jarrad Davis

Here are the full projections from Over The Cap:

Team Rd Compensated Departure
DET 3 Kenny Golladay
NO 4 Trey Hendrickson
PIT 4 Bud Dupree
BAL 4 Matt Judon
GB 4 Corey Linsley
BAL 4 Yannick Ngakoue
LAR 4 John Johnson
TEN 4 Corey Davis
DAL 5 Andy Dalton
DET 5 Marvin Jones
IND 5 Denico Autry
LAR 6 Gerald Everett
LAR 6 Samson Ebukam
ATL 6 Alex Mack
LAR 6 Troy Hill
NO 6 Sheldon Rankins
LAC 6 Tyrod Taylor
ARI 6 Kenyan Drake
IND 6 Jacoby Brissett
DET 6 Jarrad Davis
TEN 6 DaQuan Jones
SF 7 Solomon Thomas
LAC 7 Denzel Perryman
LAC 7 Dan Feeney
SF 7 Kerry Hyder
LAC 7 Sam Tevi
ARI 7 Dan Arnold
GB 7 Jamaal Williams
ARI 7 Angelo Blackson
KC 7 Damien Wilson
TB 7 Joe Haeg
SF 7 C.J. Beathard

