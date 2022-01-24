Detroit Lions projected to receive top compensatory pick in 2022 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions 2021 season is in the books and they have already started looking forward to how they can improve their roster via free agency and eventually, the 2022 NFL Draft.

On Monday, our friends at Over The Cap released their projections for the 2022 NFL Draft compensatory picks and as you can see below, the Lions are projected to land the top compensatory pick in this year’s cycle.

Overall, the Lions are projected to land the following compensatory picks in the 2022 NFL Draft.

3rd Round – Kenny Golladay

5th Round – Marvin Jones Jr.

6th Round – Jarrad Davis

Here are the full projections from Over The Cap: