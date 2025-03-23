Detroit Lions Projected to Sign Former Super Bowl Champion Defender

The Detroit Lions have been busy this offseason addressing their secondary, but according to Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox, they might not be done yet. Knox recently projected that veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas, formerly with the Buffalo Bills, could be a great fit in Detroit.

Why Rasul Douglas Makes Sense for Detroit

Knox highlights the Lions’ need for more experienced depth despite their recent moves: “The Detroit Lions should also give Douglas a look. Detroit has added the likes of D.J. Reed and Rock Ya-Sin to its cornerback room this offseason, but it lost Carlton Davis and dealt with defensive depth issues a season ago.” That depth became even more critical after losing Davis in free agency to the New England Patriots.

Douglas’ Ups and Downs

Douglas showed promise in 2023 with the Bills but struggled in 2024, allowing a 72.9% completion rate and a 122 passer rating when targeted. Despite that dip in performance, his veteran presence and ability to rebound could make him a valuable rotational piece in Detroit’s secondary.

Holmes’ Plan for the Cornerback Room

Lions GM Brad Holmes wasted no time replacing Davis with the reliable D.J. Reed and further bolstered the depth by adding Avonte Maddox and Rock Ya-Sin. While those moves seem to have solidified the unit, the possibility of adding Douglas could give Detroit even more flexibility and experience, especially in a long playoff run.

For now, it looks like the Lions have their cornerback room set, but if the opportunity arises, don’t be surprised if Douglas becomes the latest addition to an already revamped secondary.