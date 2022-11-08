Detroit Lions: Projecting Fantasy Value For The Rest Of The Season 2022

I hope this article finds you all well, over .500 in your fantasy football leagues heading towards the playoffs. For those of us without that fortune, we may be looking to trade for a few players to bolster our roster. Naturally, the first options for local fans and fantasy players will be guys from the Detroit Lions. This piece is created to give you projections from FantasyPros about what you should expect from Detroit lions players for the rest of the season. Here are FantasyPros projections for Detroit Lions’ fantasy values.

D’Andre Swift

Using half-point PPR, the #1 running back in Detroit projects to have a decent back half of the season according to FantasyPros rankings. The projected rank for D’Andre Swift sits at RB #16, directly behind Aaron Jones, Jonathan Taylor, & Dalvin Cook.

In the last two weeks since the bye, Swift has had 11.8 & 6.5 points against Miami and Green Bay respectively. His impact has been felt much heavier in the passing game with nine targets, eight receptions, and 67 receiving yards. The Detroit Lions running game has seemed to shift away from giving Swift volume carries as he comes back from the injury, which will surely dampen his fantasy impact so long as he continues to share touches with Justin Jackson & Jamaal Williams.

Verdict: I will have to disagree with FantasyPros giving Swift such a high valuation. Backs like Miles Sanders & Tony Pollard show much better upside on more dynamic offenses, leaving my personal rank to have D’Andre Swift at an RB #20.

Jamaal Williams

Jamaal Williams is evaluated by the website at RB #23, in front of Cordarelle Patterson, Kareem Hunt, and David Montgomery. This ranking is 34 spots ahead of his average draft position, showing Williams has shown out with his opportunities since D’Andre Swift has been out.

Williams has received ten-plus carries in every game this season, even with an active Swift. He has achieved double digits in fantasy points five times and breached 20 points three times in his last five games. Some of the numbers for Williams aren’t the best, especially in shootout games when the Detroit Lions defense has trailed early against Miami & New England.

Verdict: Williams appears to be the bell cow of the rushing attack no matter what happens with D’Andre Swift. In passing situations or when the Detroit Lions are behind, he takes a serious knock, but RB #23 feels appropriate to place him moving forward.

Jared Goff

We move on to the signal caller for the Detroit Lions. He has been granted a QB #19 placement below Daniel Jones, Trevor Lawrence, and Jimmy Garoppolo. Others venturing into the bottom third rank of the league are Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers, and Matthew Stafford.

Goff’s signature issues will not go away, no matter what weapons he may have access to. The throws he makes don’t go far enough and teams don’t respect his deep ball. #16 has only broken 250 passing yards twice in his last five games, adding five interceptions and three fumbles to that mark.

Verdict: I believe FantasyPros rank of Jared Goff is extremely generous, especially as the Lions begin playing more cold weather, and outdoor games. The rank he deserves is at the bottom rung for fantasy purposes, somewhere like a QB #25/26.

Amon Ra St. Brown

The Sun God of Detroit’s receiving corps is listed very high on the WR rankings. Sitting at WR #13, Amon-Ra St. Brown pits himself in the ranks with Deebo Samuel, DK Metcalf, and Chris Olave. Great plays lead to great company in these lists.

St. Brown’s injury clearly slowed his progression as the season began, hampering a rising star who had 61.6 fantasy points in his first three weeks. He has had a weak middle portion of this run of eight games but looks to be picking up the action again, receiving 19 targets over his last two games.

Verdict: Perfect placement here for St. Brown; WR #13 it is.

Jameson Williams

Surprisingly, the Alabama rookie receiver, despite his injury status, ranks at WR #62 for the rest of the season. Considering his status, it is surprising for Williams to be amongst Robert Woods, Corey Davis, and Zay Jones.

The latest news from Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell slates a return for Williams potentially in December. This is weeks away from our current standing in Week 10 and seems like only a possible playoff pusher at best. Being unavailable for that long, trying to work his way into the offense, and building a rapport with Jared Goff as Amon Ra St. Brown has, is a tall ask for this rookie.

Verdict: I don’t see any way that he can rank that highly when, in most leagues, Williams will play at most two or three games. I’ll place him as a WR #N/A because there’s no chance he’ll breach rankings in any significant way.