Detroit Lions promote analytics assistant Caio Brighenti

According to the Detroit Lions website, the team has promoted Caio Brighenti from a Football Analytics Assistant to an Analyst.

The Lions promoted Caio Brighenti from Football Analytics Assistant to Analyst, Football Information per the team’s website. — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) April 14, 2021

Brighenti is part of the Lions football information department along with Levi Wilson, Nick Johnston, Brett Alfano, and Michael Pelfrey.

Football Information

Levi Wilson – Director of Football Systems

– Nick Johnston – Football Systems Support Technician

Brett Alfano – Football Systems Support Technician

Caio Brighenti – Analyst, Football Information

Michael Pelfrey – Football Analytics Assistant