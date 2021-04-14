Detroit Lions promote analytics assistant Caio Brighenti

According to the Detroit Lions website, the team has promoted Caio Brighenti from a Football Analytics Assistant to an Analyst.
Brighenti is part of the Lions football information department along with Levi Wilson, Nick Johnston, Brett Alfano, and Michael Pelfrey.
Football Information
- Levi Wilson – Director of Football Systems
- Nick Johnston – Football Systems Support Technician
- Brett Alfano – Football Systems Support Technician
- Caio Brighenti – Analyst, Football Information
- Michael Pelfrey – Football Analytics Assistant