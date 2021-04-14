Detroit Lions promote analytics assistant Caio Brighenti

by

Sharing is caring!

According to the Detroit Lions website, the team has promoted Caio Brighenti from a Football Analytics Assistant to an Analyst.

Brighenti is part of the Lions football information department along with Levi Wilson, Nick Johnston, Brett Alfano, and Michael Pelfrey.

Football Information

  • Levi WilsonDirector of Football Systems
  • Nick Johnston –  Football Systems Support Technician
  • Brett Alfano –  Football Systems Support Technician
  • Caio Brighenti –  Analyst, Football Information
  • Michael Pelfrey –  Football Analytics Assistant

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.