Detroit Lions Decide on Replacement for Aaron Glenn

The Detroit Lions have officially promoted Kelvin Sheppard to the role of defensive coordinator, according to a report from Ian Rapoport. Sheppard, who has been with the Lions since 2021, will now take over the defensive play-calling duties after serving as the team’s linebackers coach from 2022-2024.

This move comes as no surprise, as Lions head coach Dan Campbell had previously expressed his desire to maintain continuity within the coaching staff following the departures of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn. By promoting Sheppard, Campbell is ensuring a smooth transition and maintaining stability within the defense.

Sheppard has been praised for his leadership and development of the Lions’ linebackers, and his promotion signals a vote of confidence in his ability to take the next step as a defensive coordinator. Fans and analysts alike will be watching closely to see how Sheppard’s vision impacts the Lions defense heading into the 2025 season.