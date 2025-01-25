Detroit Lions Promote Shaun Dion Hamilton

The Detroit Lions have promoted Shaun Dion Hamilton to linebackers coach, sources confirmed to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports and 247Sports. Hamilton will replace Kelvin Sheppard, who has been promoted to defensive coordinator.

Hamilton, 29, has been with the Lions for the past two seasons as the assistant linebackers coach, earning a reputation as a rising star in coaching. His promotion follows a strong track record of developing the team’s linebackers, with players such as Alex Anzalone and Jack Campbell showing significant improvement.

This move comes as part of the Lions' commitment to continuity within their coaching staff. Hamilton’s promotion reflects the team's belief in his ability to further elevate the linebacker group as they look to build on their success from the 2024 season.